Johnston fined maximum for roughing in Ducks game

Forward penalized $2,864.58 for actions against Kraken's Kartye

Ross Johnston for fine 122325

© Luke Hales/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Anaheim Ducks forward Ross Johnston has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye during NHL Game No. 573 in Anaheim on Monday, Dec. 22, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:34 of the third period. Johnston was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

