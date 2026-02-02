Rookie Watch: Minten, Schaefer among those combining offense with grit

Bruins center named top 1st-year player for January; Islanders defenseman 1st teenager at his position with 8 goals through 25 games

Minten Schaefer split for Rookie Watch Feb 2 26

By Mike G. Morreale
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and grittiness to their game (listed alphabetically; minimum of 20 points).

Emmitt Finnie, C, Detroit Red Wings: Finnie, a seventh-round pick (No. 201) in the 2023 NHL Draft, continues to be a versatile asset by playing tough minutes in a middle six role. The 20-year-old averages 15:37 of ice time, is eighth among rookies in hits (81), sixth among first-year forwards in blocked shots (31) and tied for sixth in takeaways (15) in 56 games. He's tied for 10th among rookie forwards with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) and is fourth with eight power-play points (four goals, four assists). Finnie ranks eighth among rookies in total ice time (874:59) while averaging 1:36 on the power play. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first seven NHL games, becoming the first Red Wings player with as many through their first seven in the League since Lucas Raymond (eight) and Moritz Seider (six points) in 2021-22. Finnie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on March 26, 2024, after he had 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) in 55 games while captain with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League last season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after the WHL season.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Levshunov has been consistently strong in a second-pair role with Wyatt Kaiser for much of the season, and his size and strength (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) have helped him average 19:11 of ice time in 52 games. The 20-year-old also sees time on the second power play, averaging 2:44, and leads Blackhawks defensemen with 19 assists and 21 points and has 66 shots on goal, second at the position behind Louis Crevier (77). "For him it's all about his confidence," Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic said. "We try to get him going and make him feel as confident as possible, because when he’s skating the puck, when he's trying to push the envelope, he's hard to stop out there." Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is third among first-year defensemen with 62 hits, fourth with 12 takeaways, and tied for sixth with 51 blocked shots. The native of Zhlobin, Belarus, became the highest-chosen player from his country in NHL Draft history. Chicago has a 47.4 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Levshunov is on the ice. Coach Jeff Blashill believes he still has more to give, which includes possessing greater confidence in his own end, and knows it isn't easy for a player coming over from overseas. "When [Kaiser] has been with [Levshunov], he's helped 'Artie' in the transition phase as a younger defenseman," Blashill said.

Fraser Minten, C, Boston Bruins: Minten was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for January after he had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and was plus-12 in 14 games while proving he's been one of the League's top defensive rookie forwards this season. He can win puck battles against bigger opponents and has transformed into a solid third-line center for the Bruins behind Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. The 21-year-old is second among rookies entering Sunday in face-off winning percentage (48.3; minimum 300 face-offs) and third in face-off wins (248) with 513 face-offs taken in 55 games. Minten was sixth among rookies with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) through Sunday while averaging 14:43 of ice time. His impressive resume away from the puck includes ranking second among first-year players in takeaways (20), fifth in hits (97) and tied for 13th in blocked shots (34). He was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft and traded to Boston with a 2025 fourth-round pick and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, for defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 7, 2025. Minten's eight goals in January were the most by a Bruins rookie in a single calendar month since Brad Marchand scored eight in January 2011. Five rookies in Boston's 101-year history had more: Ken Hodge Jr. (11 in February 1991), Jimmy Herberts (10 in January 1925), Barry Pederson (10 in December 1981), Roy Conacher (9 in February 1939) and Bob Miller (9 in December 1977). "He's a special kid," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "He comes in and just gets it. You tell him once and he gets it."

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes: Nikishin was first entering Sunday among rookie defensemen with 99 hits and third with 62 blocked shots while averaging 18:33 of ice time. The 24-year-old was tied for second among rookies at his position in goals (six) and points (21), and ranked second in shots on goal (84) and first with a plus-10 rating in 53 games. Nikishin, who was captain of SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League last season, required the second-fewest games by a defenseman in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history (47 games) to reach 20 points behind Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Howe (23). He ranked second among KHL defensemen in goals (17) and game-winning goals (four) and third in points (46) in 61 games in 2024-25. The Hurricanes owned a 55.8 percent on-ice goals-for percentage with Nikishin on the ice at 5-on-5. He sees time on the power play (1:17 minutes per game) and penalty kill (1:21). "We understand the offensive part of his game has always been there, but it's such a learning curve playing defense in this league on the other side of it," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's still where we got to grow as a player and we're seeing signs of it for sure. The offensive part will keep growing but there's not much more he needs to do there. It's just the other part of the game and I think he's coming along."

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders: The 18-year-old has proven extremely tough, leading all rookies in average ice time (24:01), the most at his age in a season since 1997-98, when time on ice was officially tracked. Schaefer is averaging nearly three minutes more than the next closest player on the list, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (21:09 in 2018-19). Schaefer is asked to play against the NHL's elite forward lines and ranks first among rookie defensemen in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) in 55 games. He's the first teenage defenseman in NHL history to score eight goals through his first 25 games, breaking a tie with Bobby Orr (seven in 25 games in 1966-67). He was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October after getting eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games, becoming the first Islanders player selected for the honor since Mathew Barzal in January 2018. He's first among all first-year players with six power-play goals, 134 shots on goal and in penalties drawn (28), which ranks fourth in the League. His 15 goals are the most by a rookie defenseman in a season since defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere scored 17 for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015-16. The Islanders own a 58.6 percent on-ice goals-for percentage with Schaefer on the ice at 5-on-5, and he sees major minutes on the power play (3:18 minutes per game) and penalty kill (1:14). "I don't know what else I can say about 'Schaf'," New York coach Patrick Roy said. "Every night he's playing like this. Every night, he's giving us some great hockey." Schaefer was NHL.com's favorite in its Trophy Tracker series for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the halfway point of the season after receiving 78 voting points (15 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel.

Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks: Sennecke, chosen No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the second-fastest player in Ducks history to 20 points (in 26 games), behind only Paul Kariya (24 games). His 18 goals through Sunday are first in the NHL and his 43 points rank second. He continues to play a big role on a line with center Mikael Granlund and left wing Alex Killorn, averaging 17:23 of ice time while ranking third among first-year players with 20 penalties drawn. Sennecke, who turned 20 on Jan. 28, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games. He completed his first NHL hat trick by scoring at 2:54 of overtime in a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25 to become the fourth rookie in Ducks history with at least three goals in one game. At 19 years and 362 days, he also was the second-youngest player in their history with a hat trick behind Leo Carlsson (18 years, 319 days). The right-handed shot was a finalist for the NHL Rookie of the Month for November, when he led all rookie forwards in average ice time (16:16) and had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. Sennecke was sixth in goals (18) by a rookie in Ducks history, one behind Chris Kunitz (19 goals, 2005-06). Bobby Ryan is first with 31 in 2008-09. "He's one of these kids that's just growing as the season has gone along here," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "He has the puck a lot, likes to keep it, sometimes a little bit too long, but at the same time, he can make high-end plays."

