Rookie Watch: Minten, Schaefer among those combining offense with grit

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and grittiness to their game (listed alphabetically; minimum of 20 points).

Emmitt Finnie, C, Detroit Red Wings: Finnie, a seventh-round pick (No. 201) in the 2023 NHL Draft, continues to be a versatile asset by playing tough minutes in a middle six role. The 20-year-old averages 15:37 of ice time, is eighth among rookies in hits (81), sixth among first-year forwards in blocked shots (31) and tied for sixth in takeaways (15) in 56 games. He's tied for 10th among rookie forwards with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) and is fourth with eight power-play points (four goals, four assists). Finnie ranks eighth among rookies in total ice time (874:59) while averaging 1:36 on the power play. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first seven NHL games, becoming the first Red Wings player with as many through their first seven in the League since Lucas Raymond (eight) and Moritz Seider (six points) in 2021-22. Finnie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on March 26, 2024, after he had 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) in 55 games while captain with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League last season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after the WHL season.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Levshunov has been consistently strong in a second-pair role with Wyatt Kaiser for much of the season, and his size and strength (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) have helped him average 19:11 of ice time in 52 games. The 20-year-old also sees time on the second power play, averaging 2:44, and leads Blackhawks defensemen with 19 assists and 21 points and has 66 shots on goal, second at the position behind Louis Crevier (77). "For him it's all about his confidence," Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic said. "We try to get him going and make him feel as confident as possible, because when he’s skating the puck, when he's trying to push the envelope, he's hard to stop out there." Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is third among first-year defensemen with 62 hits, fourth with 12 takeaways, and tied for sixth with 51 blocked shots. The native of Zhlobin, Belarus, became the highest-chosen player from his country in NHL Draft history. Chicago has a 47.4 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Levshunov is on the ice. Coach Jeff Blashill believes he still has more to give, which includes possessing greater confidence in his own end, and knows it isn't easy for a player coming over from overseas. "When [Kaiser] has been with [Levshunov], he's helped 'Artie' in the transition phase as a younger defenseman," Blashill said.