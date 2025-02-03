Rookie Watch: Geekie, Tsyplakov among those playing tough minutes

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks: The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has certainly had his share of many special moments playing tough minutes as the youngest player (18 years, 235 days) in the NHL (minimum 10 games played). Celebrini (6-foot-0, 190 pounds), who plays center between left wing William Eklund and right wing Tyler Toffoli, ranks first among NHL rookies in goals (16), and points-per game (0.88) and second in points (37) while averaging 19:38 of ice time. He's tied for third among first-year players in penalty drawn (13) and ranks second among all rookie centers in blocked shots (30) in 42 games. He has 19 hits and his 141 shots on goal are well above the league average (61.5) and in the 93rd percentile among players at his position, per NHL EDGE Statistics.

"It's tough to score in this league," Celebrini said. "It's tough to produce points but it's also tough to keep the puck out of your net. You're playing against the best players in the world every night and every team has those special players that put up those numbers. I feel like that's been a challenge for me to learn how to defend those guys, what side of the puck to be on and making sure I'm not giving them any opportunities."

Adam Edstrom, F, New York Rangers: The 24-year-old, selected in the sixth round (No. 161) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has become a defensively responsible fourth-line wing on a power line with center Sam Carrick and right wing Matt Rempe. Edstrom presents a huge challenge for the opposition when he's barreling down the ice in large part because of his size (6-6, 241). He's fourth among rookies in hits (94), fifth in blocked shots (34) and tied for seventh in penalty drawn (10) in 51 games. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) and 12.5 shooting percentage, making the most of his average ice time (9:16).

Born in Karlstad, Sweden, Edstrom worked hard during the offseason to earn a role out of training camp. He had two goals in 11 games for the Rangers in 2023-24, when he also had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 40 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League.

"He's been a responsible player for us," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I like his size. I like his reach. I like his physicality. The fact that line has been pretty good defensively and they've chipped in offensively, that line has been really good. Adam has had a good year. In first real regular crack at it I think he’s had a pretty good year."

Conor Geekie, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: Geekie has had some good moments for the Lightning in his first professional season. The 20-year-old (6-4, 207), selected No. 11 by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, was traded to the Lightning, along with defenseman J.J. Moser and two draft picks by the Utah Hockey Club for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on June 29. Geekie most recently has been playing alongside center Anthony Cirelli and left wing Brandon Hagel. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) and averages 12:09 of ice time in 49 games. He brings a toughness to Tampa Bay's top six, as he ranks fifth among NHL rookies in hits (86), is tied for 18th in blocked shots (22) and tied for fifth in penalties drawn (12).

"I wouldn't say I've been consistent every single night, but everyone here, when they don't have their A-game, they have their B-game and not their D-game," Geekie said. "The biggest thing for me is that if I don't have it, don't have it everywhere, if that makes sense. I just try and maintain what I've got. Everyone here is supporting me and keeping me on my feet.

"I do everything I can to win. I'm a competitive guy, whether it's ping pong or what-not. Whatever I can do to help."

Emil Heineman, F, Montreal Canadiens: The second-round pick (No. 43) by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft was efficient this season for the Canadiens until he was hit by a car traveling at a low speed as he crossed the street last month. He's missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old (6-2, 198) ranks third among all rookies in hits (101) and is first among Montreal rookies with 10 goals and a plus-2 rating, and second with 17 points in 41 games. Heineman was averaging 11:09 of ice time with Jake Evans and Joel Armia prior to his injury. He was also logging minutes on Montreal's second power play unit.

Heineman was traded to the Calgary Flames by Florida on April 12, 2021, and acquired in a trade by Montreal with Calgary on Feb. 14, 2022.

"It's just tough," Evans said of Heineman's injury. "He was playing great hockey, a lot of confidence and helping our team out a lot. I think that's just the toughest part, losing a great player and a great guy in the room."

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: Hutson (5-9, 162), a second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 NHL Draft, has impressed in his first full professional season after making his NHL debut at the end of 2023-24 when he showcased his unique skill set with two assists in two games. He leads all NHL rookie defensemen in assists (36), points (39), power-play points (16), blocked shots (74), average time on ice (22:38) and average time on ice at 5-on-5 (18:24) in 52 games. Hutson plays tough minutes against the opponents’ top line and could be considered a top candidate for NHL rookie of the year for the impact he's had in Montreal as a 20-year-old defenseman.

He had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University and signed an entry-level contract April 12 after the Terriers lost the Frozen Four semifinal 2-1 to eventual champion University of Denver.

"What impressed me most is that for a small defenseman, he doesn't play small," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "He covers a lot of ice, he's very intelligent at both ends of the ice. He has excellent anticipation."

Zachary L'Heureux, F, Nashville Predators: The 21-year-old (5-11, 197) has been quite a presence in Nashville. Selected in the first round (No. 27) in the 2021 NHL Draft, L'Heureux is first among rookies in hits (138), and penalty minutes (46), and tied for fifth in penalties drawn (12) in 43 games. He averages 11:48 of ice time alongside center Fedor Svechkov and left wing Tommy Novak, and has 13 points (four goals, nine assists). L'Heureux is trying to shake a bit of a reputation from his playing days with Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, when he was suspended on nine separate occasions. He received a three-game suspension in a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild after a slew-foot on defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Dec. 31. Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 11, he has 32 hits, four assists and has averaged 12:48 of ice time in 10 games in a productive fourth-line role.

"His resume may say he's a dirty player, but I've been around him quite a long time and I don't think he's necessarily a dirty player," Predators center Michael McCarron said. "I think he just plays really hard."

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, New York Islanders: Tsyplakov (6-3, 210), who was undrafted, has played different roles throughout the lineup, most recently on left wing with center Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. He is tied for sixth among first-year players with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 48 games. The left-handed wing ranks second among all rookies in hits (102) and takeaways (17) and is tied for 18th in blocked shots (22). New York has a 52.2 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 and 56.8 on-ice goals-for percentage when Tsyplakov is on the ice. The Islanders signed the left-handed shot out of the Kontinental Hockey League in May after he scored 31 goals and 47 points with Spartak Moscow, and he made a big impression on coach Patrick Roy in training camp. He's stood out on the Islanders power play as a big net-front presence, and he's averaged 13:54 of ice time. Tsyplakov is considered a rookie since he didn't celebrate his 26th birthday by Sept. 15 of the season in which he's eligible. His turned 26 on Sept. 19.

"I love that he's around the net," Roy said. "He's around the net defensively. He's the one that's sacrificed himself in front of the net and he's always around the net. If we bring the puck behind the net, he's the one that gets the puck. If we shoot from the blue line, he's in front of the net."

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report