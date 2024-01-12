Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak

Mark Scheifele felt the Winnipeg Jets were on the verge of something special, which was a reason he wanted to stay beyond the end of his current contract.

The Jets center seems to have been on to something, because Winnipeg (28-9-4) is putting together a memorable season, climbing to the top of the NHL standings for the first time in franchise history.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been in first place overall,” Scheifele told NHL.com this week. “The year we went to the (Western) Conference Final (in 2018) we were kind of hovering around there, but being first overall is obviously amazing. It just shows the resiliency of this group and how we’ve stuck together through good games and bad games, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

With their 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, the Jets have won eight games in a row, the longest streak in franchise history, entering their home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP).

It’s an amazing turnaround, considering the upheaval and question marks surrounding Jets roster this past offseason.

But like the season itself, the moves made in the offseason have worked out perfectly.

The biggest came June 27, when Winnipeg traded center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Dubois, who could have become a restricted free agent four days later, had told Jets management he did not intent to sign a long-term contract with Winnipeg.

Three days after the trade, the Jets announced they would buy out the final season of the contract of forward Blake Wheeler, their captain from 2016-22.

Heading into training camp, questions surrounded the futures of Schiefele and goalie Connor Hellebuyck with each entering the final season of his contract. But the Jets locked them up Oct. 9, signing each to a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value).

“We saw the new pieces and were curious where they were going to fit in,” Scheifele said. “But I think a big reason why me and ‘Helley’ re-signed is because we saw such promise in our group. Me and Helley are real competitors, we want to win and that’s all we want to do, and when we came in to camp and had the conversations with [GM Kevin Cheveldayoff], we saw where this group really was. It just made a lot of sense and made us excited, and it’s proved that way day in and day out.”

Scheifele and Hellebuyck have been outstanding this season.