Shero to be honored posthumously with Lester Patrick Award, 'meant so much to the game'

TORONTO -- About an hour after the New Jersey Devils won the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, Ray Shero, their general manager, was sitting with a couple of fellow GMs and a reporter at a Toronto watering hole.

He wrote a name on a piece of paper and pushed it to the middle of the table.

"That's who we're taking with the top pick," he said wryly.

Turns out Shero was toying with us.

He was mirroring a scene from the 2014 movie "Draft Day" when the Cleveland Browns GM, played by Kevin Costner, wrote down the name of the player he was going to take prior to the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Vontae Mack.

The same name Shero wrote down.

Shero had a good chuckle at our expense.

He pulled the same thing on Devils staff as the draft approached. In reality, he was quite secretive about who his choice would be.

In the end, New Jersey selected center Nico Hischier, who is currently its captain.

“Ha. Vintage Ray,” said former Nashville Predators GM David Poile with a chuckle when informed of that story. “He made me laugh by doing stuff like that every day.”

He wasn’t the only one.

“Always looking for a laugh like that, always looking to have fun and looking to make sure those around him were doing the same,” Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said. “He was so much more than just stats and won-loss records. He meant so much to the game, and the game to him.

“We all miss him. He’s such a worthy recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy. His infectious personality helped spread the popularity of the game. It’s just too bad that he won’t be there to enjoy it.”

Indeed, Shero, the son of former Philadelphia Flyers legendary coach Fred Shero and a longtime NHL executive, died suddenly at the age of 62 on April 9, 2025, shocking the hockey world.

On Wednesday, the longtime hockey executive will be rightfully honored posthumously with the NHL's Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. The ceremony will be part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, which, fittingly, was Shero’s hometown.

And while he sadly has left us far too early, there will be no shortage of Ray Shero stories at the festivities, which will feature the inductions of former players Scott Gomez, Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett.