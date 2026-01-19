Andersson traded to Golden Knights by Flames

Rasmus Andersson was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Calgary Flames on Sunday for Zach Whitecloud, defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Andersson was third on the Flames with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 48 games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman also led the team in time on ice per game (24:14) and was second in blocks (90).

Andersson is in the final season of a six-year, $27.3 million contract ($4.55 million average annual value) he signed with the Flames on Jan. 8, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Calgary will retain 50 percent of his salary.

Selected by Calgary in the second round (No. 53) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Andersson has 261 points (57 goals, 204 assists) in 584 regular-season games and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In January, he was named to Team Sweden's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Whitecloud has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 47 games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman was also third on the Golden Knights in hits (73), blocks (63) and short-handed time on ice per game (1:44).

Whitecloud is in the fourth season of a six-year, $16.5 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on Oct. 28, 2021.

Signed by the Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent on March 8, 2018, Whitecloud has 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 368 regular-season games. He also has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 78 playoff games, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Wiebe, a 22-year-old defenseman, was selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 209) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 24 games as a junior at the University of North Dakota this season.

The Golden Knights (24-11-12), who have won seven in a row, are first in the Pacific Division. The Flames (21-23-4) are seventh in the Pacific and 13th in the Western Conference.