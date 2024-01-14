Rangers look to reignite defense, get back on track after ending skid

NEW YORK -- It was not a must-win game for the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

It only felt that way, which is why closing out the 2-1 victory at Madison Square Garden felt so good for the home team playing its 42nd game of the season.

"It seems like our division is winning every night and it's amazing how many streaks are going on right now in the NHL," New York coach Peter Laviolette said. "Teams are winning and so you have to keep pace, you have to find the win column. I think there are peaks and valleys inside a season and I think you just have to maintain a course. Try to fix things, try to make things right, but everybody is going to deal with things at some point. I thought our guys stayed focused and fought through it today, got us a win to start the second half."

The Rangers (27-13-2) came into the day as losers of four straight and five of six, barely hanging onto first place in the Metropolitan Division, a seven-point lead on New Year's Day trimmed to one before the puck dropped for their second afternoon game against the Capitals in as many days.

Their biggest problem since the calendar flipped to 2024 has been rush chances against.

It was a growing problem in December, but the Rangers were getting through it, their goalies, Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, coming up big, along with one of the NHL's best power plays that would connect for a goal at the right time, or times.

But then came a 6-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 2, a game New York felt it gave away with self-inflicted wounds such as turnovers and a lack of grind.

The Hurricanes, by the way, are the team that is three points behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. To Laviolette's point, they're also one of the teams that is on a hot streak with points in eight straight games (7-0-1) and a 10-1-4 record since Dec. 12.

New York won 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks two nights after getting blown out by Carolina, but then came the need to come back from 3-0 down against the Montreal Canadiens simply to earn a point in a shootout loss on Jan. 6.

The Rangers followed that with a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, and 3-2 against the Capitals on Saturday. They scored the first goal in each game, but it didn't matter.

"When we gave up chances, they're big chances, they're breakaways, they're 2-on-1s, and that's tough for a goalie," New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren said. "It doesn't seem like we were giving up a lot of shots, but when they were getting their opportunities, they're Grade A. I think we did a better job of that [Sunday]."