Shesterkin makes 24 saves, Rangers hold off Capitals to end 4-game skid

Panarin, Lafreniere score; Lindgren stops 29 for Washington

WSH@NYR: Panarin opens scoring less than a minute into the game

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves, and the New York Rangers ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière scored for the Rangers (27-13-2), who had lost three straight in regulation and six of eight since Dec. 29, including 3-2 in Washington on Saturday.

Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko returned for his first game since Nov. 27 after missing 21 with a lower-body injury. He had two shots on goal in 16:04.

T.J. Oshie scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves in his second consecutive start for the Capitals (20-15-6), who have lost four of six (2-4-0).

Panarin gave New York a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the game on a sweeping one-timer while going down to one knee in the left face-off circle off a pass from Vincent Trocheck. Panarin has 11 goals in his past 13 games.

Lafreniere made it 2-0 after scoring with 50 seconds left in the first period, connecting off his own rebound from the front of the net. It was his first goal since Dec. 27.

Oshie cut it to 2-1 at 11:03 of the second period. A giveaway by Erik Gustafsson led to Washington keeping the puck in the zone. Oshie scored from in front when Dylan Strome's pass out of the left circle redirected into the net off his skate.

Lindgren made a sprawling glove save at 15:22 of the second on Kreider's chance off his own rebound in front of the net during a Rangers' 5-on-3 power play to keep it 2-1.

He also robbed Jimmy Vesey at 6:25 of the third period after the Rangers forward stole the puck from Trevor van Riemsdyk and was 1-on-1 against the goalie from in front of the net.

Shesterkin preserved the lead by stopping Oshie on a power drive to the net at 11:30 of the third period and a save hugging the bottom of the right post on a quick snap shot from Connor McMichael out of the right circle at 18:25. He also stopped Evgeny Kuznetsov directly off a Capitals face-off win with six seconds left.

Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes January 14

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin misses 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
Final two 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL writers

Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap news and notes January 14

NHL On Tap: Kane getting it done for Red Wings, will visit Maple Leafs
NHL betting odds for January 14 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 14
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko playing status 

Kakko returns for Rangers against Capitals after missing 21 games with lower-body injury
Makar MacKinnon pumped for new look All-Star Skills event

Makar, MacKinnon ready to battle All-Stars in new-look All-Star Skills event 
NHL 2nd half of season storylines 

All-Star Weekend, Stadium Series, Trade Deadline highlight 2nd half of season
NHL Morning Skate for January 14

NHL Morning Skate for January 14
Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 13

Coleman, Markstrom lift Flames past Golden Knights
Arizona Coyotes Minnesota Wild game recap January 13

Ingram makes 38 saves for 5th shutout, Coyotes defeat Wild
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy, Bruins defeat Blues in OT, extend point streak to 5
Edmonton Oilers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 13

Oilers defeat Canadiens in OT, set team record with 10th win in row
Dallas Stars Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 13

Stars score 3 in 3rd, rally past Blackhawks
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft
Anaheim Ducks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 13

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row