Shesterkin makes 24 saves, Rangers hold off Capitals to end 4-game skid

Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière scored for the Rangers (27-13-2), who had lost three straight in regulation and six of eight since Dec. 29, including 3-2 in Washington on Saturday.

Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko returned for his first game since Nov. 27 after missing 21 with a lower-body injury. He had two shots on goal in 16:04.

T.J. Oshie scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves in his second consecutive start for the Capitals (20-15-6), who have lost four of six (2-4-0).

Panarin gave New York a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the game on a sweeping one-timer while going down to one knee in the left face-off circle off a pass from Vincent Trocheck. Panarin has 11 goals in his past 13 games.

Lafreniere made it 2-0 after scoring with 50 seconds left in the first period, connecting off his own rebound from the front of the net. It was his first goal since Dec. 27.

Oshie cut it to 2-1 at 11:03 of the second period. A giveaway by Erik Gustafsson led to Washington keeping the puck in the zone. Oshie scored from in front when Dylan Strome's pass out of the left circle redirected into the net off his skate.

Lindgren made a sprawling glove save at 15:22 of the second on Kreider's chance off his own rebound in front of the net during a Rangers' 5-on-3 power play to keep it 2-1.

He also robbed Jimmy Vesey at 6:25 of the third period after the Rangers forward stole the puck from Trevor van Riemsdyk and was 1-on-1 against the goalie from in front of the net.

Shesterkin preserved the lead by stopping Oshie on a power drive to the net at 11:30 of the third period and a save hugging the bottom of the right post on a quick snap shot from Connor McMichael out of the right circle at 18:25. He also stopped Evgeny Kuznetsov directly off a Capitals face-off win with six seconds left.