Trouba 'where I want to be' as returning captain of Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba is where he wants to be, in training camp as the captain of the New York Rangers. He remains a big part of their defense group in his sixth season with the team.

It wasn’t a given during the offseason, when trade reports swirled in the days and months after the Rangers lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final.

"I wanted to stay here, I want to be here," Trouba said. "I love living here. I love New York. My family loves it here, as everybody is now aware of. As a whole, it's where I want to be. I'm happy to be here and excited to be back for the start of the season."

The 30-year-old has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Rangers on July 19, 2019 after being traded to New York from the Winnipeg Jets a month and two days earlier.

However, per the terms of his contract, the no-movement clause he was playing under turned into a 15-team no-trade clause on June 30, when Trouba submitted his list to the Rangers.

There were reports New York was looking to trade him at the time, but nothing materialized.

Trouba has played five seasons in New York and believes the Rangers are the cusp of great things, which fuels his motivation and is yet another reason why he doesn’t want to be traded.

"In all likelihood, it will probably be the last crack for this core," Trouba said. "I don't think that's a secret by any means. We're a group that's grown together, spent some years together here and we have something we want to accomplish.

"We have the goals we set out for and it's time to execute to get them."

Trouba is grateful the opportunity did not slip by him. Though he admits the reports about New York looking to trade him were unsettling, communication throughout the offseason with general manager Chris Drury made things easier.

The defenseman said he harbors no animosity toward the Rangers and there are no fences that need mending.

"It's part of the business of hockey," he said. "I've been fortunate enough to play in two great organizations so far in my career. Obviously, I had the no-move that turned into the partial no-trade.

"That's life, contracts, hockey, business, whatever you want to call it. I knew that was coming. I can get traded now. I know that. I knew that when I signed the contract that at this moment I can get traded. So it's no surprise or difference in how I act or approach things. A lot of people in the NHL can get traded at any time and that's part of the business."

Maybe that will happen at some point, but for now it appears Trouba and the Rangers, specifically Drury and coach Peter Laviolette, are all on the same page and focused on starting this season strong.

Laviolette credited Trouba with being a strong leader and captain, and expects the same from him this season. He said his relationship with Trouba is great.

"Our team found some success last year, not ultimate success but we did have some success and in order to do that I think you need really good leadership inside the room," Laviolette said. "Players, the captain and the leadership group, they’re responsible for how we move on a daily basis.

"With regard to that I thought Jacob was a really good captain for us last year. Nothing changes. We had conversations about the upcoming season and getting ready for it, but I thought he did an excellent job as the captain on this team and I'm really excited to have him back and ready to attack this training camp."

Drury said he and Trouba had regular communication throughout the offseason.

"He is very clear as to where he stands with me and what I think of him as a player and as a leader," Drury said. "I think he's done a real good job here as a captain. There are so many moving parts that go in and out of being a captain, especially in New York and especially as the Rangers' captain. So excited to have him back, excited for training camp. I know he had a terrific offseason training-wise."

Trouba is ready to prove it on the ice, with the Rangers, in New York, exactly where he wants to be.

“I'm excited to be here, happy to be back in the room with this group and this coaching staff,” Trouba said. “I think we have a great opportunity ahead of us this year."