Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, won’t return

NEW YORK -- Adam Fox sustained a lower-body injury in the first period, and the New York Rangers defenseman will not return to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Fox collided leg on leg with Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho with 7:57 remaining in the first period.

He stayed on the ice to complete his shift coming out of a television timeout and played one more 31-second shift, but he left the bench to go back to the dressing room with about 5:30 to play in the period and the game tied 1-1.

Fox did not return for the start of the second period and the Rangers ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Fox has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season, tied for the most among NHL defensemen with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks entering Thursday.

He was the runner-up to Erik Karlsson, then of the San Jose Sharks, for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman last season, when he had 72 points (12 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games. Fox won the Norris in 2020-21.

New York forward Filip Chytil left the game late in the second period with an undisclosed injury and also will not return.