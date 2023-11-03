Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Rangers edge Hurricanes, get 6th straight win

Panarin runs season-opening point streak to 10; Fox, Chytil leave game for New York

Recap: Hurricanes @ Rangers 11.02.23

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 10 games to start the season, and the New York Rangers won their sixth straight game, 2-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Panarin got an assist on Chris Kreider’s power-play goal in the first period. Will Cuylle scored the game-winner with 9:39 remaining in the third period.

Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (8-2-0), who were coming off a 5-0-0 road trip, the first time in their history that they swept a trip of five games or longer.

New York lost defenseman Adam Fox (lower body) and forward Filip Chytil (upper body) to injury. Fox's last shift ended with 5:37 left in the first. Chytil's last shift ended with 6:34 remaining in the second.

Seth Jarvis scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (6-5-0), who had a three-game winning streak end.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 2:41 with his fifth power-play goal of the season, scoring in front off a pass from Panarin out of the right corner. Panarin has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) during his streak.

It was Panarin's 600th NHL game.

Jarvis tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:53 after Sebastian Aho found him cutting up the middle. Jarvis got behind Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren and beat Shesterkin with a high forehanded shot to the glove side.

Cuylle gave New York a 2-1 lead when he cut to the net behind Jarvis and knocked in a pass from Trouba, who had taken the puck into the right corner.

