Rangers edge Hurricanes, get 6th straight win

Panarin got an assist on Chris Kreider’s power-play goal in the first period. Will Cuylle scored the game-winner with 9:39 remaining in the third period.

Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (8-2-0), who were coming off a 5-0-0 road trip, the first time in their history that they swept a trip of five games or longer.

New York lost defenseman Adam Fox (lower body) and forward Filip Chytil (upper body) to injury. Fox's last shift ended with 5:37 left in the first. Chytil's last shift ended with 6:34 remaining in the second.

Seth Jarvis scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (6-5-0), who had a three-game winning streak end.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 2:41 with his fifth power-play goal of the season, scoring in front off a pass from Panarin out of the right corner. Panarin has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) during his streak.

It was Panarin's 600th NHL game.

Jarvis tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:53 after Sebastian Aho found him cutting up the middle. Jarvis got behind Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren and beat Shesterkin with a high forehanded shot to the glove side.

Cuylle gave New York a 2-1 lead when he cut to the net behind Jarvis and knocked in a pass from Trouba, who had taken the puck into the right corner.