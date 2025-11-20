PWHL Notebook: Expansion teams Seattle, Vancouver battle on opening night

New York Sirens young forwards

After finishing in last place for the second straight season, the New York Sirens revamped their roster by selecting two young forwards during the 2025 PWHL Draft. The Sirens drafted forward Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first-overall pick and forward Casey O’Brien with the third-overall selection. Kaltounkova, who played for Colgate University, set school records as Colgate's all-time leader in goals (111) and finished second in school history with 233 points in 168 games. O’Brien, who played for the University of Wisconsin, won the 2025 NCAA Division I women's hockey championship, as well as the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, after leading the NCAA with 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 41 games last season. PWHL Rookie of the Year Sarah Fillier looks to continue her dominance after finishing with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games played, tied for first place with Hilary Knight.