Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Unsigned veteran players can earn a contract with an NHL team by impressing enough during training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Training camps open Thursday and the regular season begins Oct. 4.

The following notable players (listed alphabetically) were in an NHL camp on a PTO:

Calen Addison, D, Ottawa Senators

The 24-year-old had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 72 games for the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild last season. Addison has 50 points (six goals, 44 assists) in 152 regular-season games for the Sharks and Wild, and one assist in three games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tyson Barrie, D, Calgary Flames

The 33-year-old had 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 41 games for the Nashville Predators last season. Barrie has 505 points (109 goals, 396 assists) in 809 regular-season games for the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche and 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 47 playoff games.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F, Colorado Avalanche

The 39-year-old had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 40 games for the Seattle Kraken last season. Bellemare has 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 700 regular-season games for the Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 85 playoff games.

Sammy Blais, F, Vancouver Canucks

The 28-year-old had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 53 games for the St. Louis Blues last season. Blais has 71 points (27 goals, 44 assists) in 257 regular-season games for the Blues and New York Rangers and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019.

Travis Dermott, D, Edmonton Oilers

The 27-year-old had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. Dermott has 329 points (16 goals, 46 assists) in 329 regular-season games with the Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Maple Leafs and five points (two goals, three assists) in 22 playoff games.

Michael Hutchinson, G, New Jersey Devils

The 34-year-old played one NHL game for the Detroit Red Wings last season and was 14-14-3 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. Hutchinson is 57-62-18 with a 2.94 GAA, .903 save percentage and six shutouts in 154 regular-season NHL games (127 starts) for the Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets, and 2-1 in four playoff games (three starts).

Tyler Johnson, F, Boston Bruins

The 34-year-old had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season. Johnson has 431 points (193 goals, 238 assists) in 738 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Lightning and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 116 playoff games. He won the Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Boris Katchouk, F, Anaheim Ducks

The 26-year-old had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 59 games for the Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators last season. Katchouk has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 176 games for the Senators, Blackhawks and Lightning.

Keith Kinkaid, G, New York Islanders

The 35-year-old last played in the NHL in 2022-23 when he appeared in two games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins. Kinkaid was 8-14-2 with a 3.54 GAA and .880 save percentage in 24 games with Chicago of the AHL last season. He is 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, .905 save percentage and eight shutouts in 169 regular-season NHL games (146 starts) for the Avalanche, Bruins, Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils and 0-2 in two playoff games.

Nikolai Knyzhov, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 26-year-old had one assist in 10 games with the Sharks last season. Knyzhov has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 81 NHL games.

Nikolay Kulemin, F, Ottawa Senators

The 38-year-old last played in the NHL in 2017-18, when he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games with the New York Islanders; he's spent the past six seasons playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. Kulemin has 274 points (121 goals, 153 assists) in 669 regular-season NHL games for the Islanders and Maple Leafs and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 25 playoff games.

Gustav Lindstrom, D, Anaheim Ducks

The 25-year-old had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 46 games for the Ducks and Canadiens last season. Lindstrom has 35 points (five goals, 30 assists) in 174 games with the Ducks, Canadiens and Red Wings.

Steven Lorentz, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 28-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Panthers last season and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games to help them win the Cup. Lorentz has 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 230 regular-season games for the Panthers, Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes and six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 playoff games.

Matt Martin, F, New York Islanders

The 35-year-old had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 57 games for the Islanders last season. Martin has 176 points (81 goals, 95 assists) in 955 regular-season games for the Islanders and Maple Leafs and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 88 playoff games.

Max Pacioretty, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 35-year-old had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 47 regular-season games for the Washington Capitals last season and one assist in four playoff games. Pacioretty made his season debut Jan. 3 last season after having not played since Jan. 19, 2023 because of a torn Achilles tendon. He has 668 points (330 goals, 338 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Capitals, Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Canadiens and 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff games.

Tanner Pearson, F, Vegas Golden Knights

The 32-year-old had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games for the Canadiens last season. Pearson has 285 points (138 goals, 147 assists) in 644 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings and 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 51 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Kings in 2014.

Mark Pysyk, D, Anaheim Ducks

The 32-year-old last played in the NHL in 2021-22 when he had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres. He had four assists in 37 games with Calgary and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL last season. Pysyk has 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) in 521 regular-season NHL games for the Sabres, Dallas Stars and Panthers and no points in four playoff games.

Jakub Vrana, F, Washington Capitals

The 28-year-old had six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games for the Blues last season. Vrana has 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 367 regular-season games for the Blues, Red Wings and Capitals and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 38 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

Austin Watson, F, Detroit Red Wings

The 32-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games for the Lightning last season. Watson has 118 points (60 goals, 58 assists) in 515 regular-season games for the Lightning, Senators and Predators and 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 45 playoff games.

Kailer Yamamoto, Utah Hockey Club

The 25-year-old had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 59 games for the Kraken last season. Yamamoto has 134 points (58 goals, 76 assists) in 303 regular-season games for the Kraken and Oilers and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 34 playoff games.

Jakub Zboril, D, New Jersey Devils

The 27-year-old last played in the NHL with Bruins in 2022-23, when he had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 games. He had nine assists in 31 games with Providence of the AHL last season. Zboril has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 76 NHL games with Boston.