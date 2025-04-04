Canadiens defeat Bruins, gain in East wild-card race

Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 18 saves for Montreal (36-30-9), which took a two-point lead on the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston (30-37-9), which lost its 10th straight (0-9-1). The Bruins tied the fourth-longest such streak in their history; the most recent was from Jan. 16 to Feb. 10, 2010.

Christian Dvorak scored 40 seconds into the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. He put a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove from the slot to cap a flurry of action in the goalmouth.

Cole Caufield made it 2-0 at 14:42 when he scored on a 2-on-1 with Suzuki. Caufield pushed his NHL career high to 35 goals with a shot into an open left side on a pass from Suzuki, who drew the puck back to get around Henri Jokiharju in the right face-off circle before passing to his left.

Gallagher pushed it to 3-0 at 3:00 of the third period. He was alone in the slot to one-time a shot past Swayman when the puck popped out front after Jake Evans forced a turnover in the left corner.

Lindholm cut it to 3-1 at 13:19 when he scored on a rebound at the left post.

Suzuki scored into an empty net with 1:57 left for the 4-1 final.

Caufield is the first Montreal player to score 35 goals since Max Pacioretty in 2016-17.

Suzuki, who has 81 points (26 goals and 55 assists), is the first Canadiens player with 80 points in a season since Alex Kovalev had 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 2007-08.