Barrie signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Flames

Tyson Barrie signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The 33-year-old defenseman, who was on a professional tryout contract, has three assists in four preseason games with the Flames.

Barrie had 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 41 games for the Nashville Predators last season and one assist in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (No. 64) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Barrie has 505 points (109 goals, 396 assists) in 809 regular-season games for the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche, and 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 47 playoff games.

Calgary plays its final preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and begins the regular season at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.