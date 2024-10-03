Barrie signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Flames

Defenseman was on professional tryout, had 15 points with Predators last season

cgy-barrie-contract

© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyson Barrie signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The 33-year-old defenseman, who was on a professional tryout contract, has three assists in four preseason games with the Flames.

Barrie had 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 41 games for the Nashville Predators last season and one assist in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (No. 64) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Barrie has 505 points (109 goals, 396 assists) in 809 regular-season games for the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche, and 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 47 playoff games.

Calgary plays its final preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and begins the regular season at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Related Content

Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Oshie shares incredibly long van Riemsdyk putt on indoor carpet

Utah Hockey Club debut has ESPN talent excited 'to be part of something new'

Lightning’s Geekie suspended 1 preseason game

Hughes says Devils ready to bounce back starting with opener at Global Series 

EA Sports 'NHL 25' brings new 'Ice-Q' technology to popular video game series

Sorokin will do 'everything to be ready' for Islanders' season opener

Laine on knee sprain: 'Could have been much worse'

Palat tours art museum ahead of Global Series in Czechia

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2024-25

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

Woodcroft, McLellan enjoy chance to 'give back' at NHL Coaching Clinic

Camp Buzz: Celebrini day to day for Sharks with injury

Devils, Sabres eager to begin season in 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia

Elias proud to see Devils in native Czechia for Global Series

Geekie to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game