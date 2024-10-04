Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to One-Year Contract

VEGAS (October 4, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 4, that the team has signed forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 NHL season worth an average annual value of $775,000. Pearson was previously participating in the team’s training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

Pearson, 32, has played in four of Vegas’ five preseason games and posted three points (2 G, 1 A) to go with a +4 rating. Pearson previously spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL totaling 644 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens. The forward appeared in 54 games with the Canadiens last year and recorded 13 points (5 G, 8 A). Prior to his time in Montreal, Pearson played five seasons in Vancouver and posted a career-high 45 points (21 G, 24 A) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. The native of Kitchener, Ontario, began his NHL career with the Kings and totaled 144 points (69 G, 75 A) in 325 contests across six seasons in Los Angeles, three of which were with defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Pearson owns additional experience in 51 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winger helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2014 when he earned 12 points (4 G, 8 A) playing in 24 of the club’s 26 games during the postseason run. Pearson was drafted by the Kings in the first round (30th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Tanner Pearson, Forward

Birthplace: Kitchener, ON

Height: 6-1

Weight: 207 lbs.

Age: 32

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Played in each of Vegas’ first four preseason games and collected three points (2 G, 1 A) to go with a +4 rating

-Has spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL, totaling 644 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens

-Spent last season with Montreal and played in 54 games while posting 13 points (5 G, 8 A)

-Collected a career-high 45 points (21 G, 24 A) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign with the Canucks

-Owns experience in 51 postseason contests and won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014

-Drafted by Los Angeles in the first round (30th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

