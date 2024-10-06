Yamamoto signs 1-year, 2-way contract with Utah Hockey Club

26-year-old forward was on PTO, had 16 points with Kraken last season

utah-yamamoto-contract

© Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kailer Yamamoto signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old forward, who had been in training camp on a professional tryout, scored three goals in six preseason games.

Yamamoto had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 59 games with the Seattle Kraken last season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has 134 points (58 goals, 76 assists) in 303 regular-season games with the Oilers and Kraken, and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Utah season preview: Talented, young roster eyes playoffs in 1st NHL season

Utah Hockey Club’s practice facility is 1 of a kind

Sergachev has chance at larger role as top defenseman for Utah

Keller named 1st captain in Utah history

Utah ‘great hockey market,’ former Salt Lake Golden Eagles say 

Utah Hockey Club debut has ESPN talent excited 'to be part of something new'

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche for Poolman, 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' is a binge-worthy series for everyone

Swayman 'couldn't be happier' to stay with Bruins with 8-year contract

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Swayman signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Bruins

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 6

Oct. 5: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: rounds 1-4

Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin of Rangers preseason choice for Vezina as top goalie

Beniers vows to do 'whatever I can' to help carry Kraken back to playoffs

McAvoy feeling urgency to win Stanley Cup with Bruins