Yamamoto signs 1-year, 2-way contract with Utah Hockey Club

Kailer Yamamoto signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old forward, who had been in training camp on a professional tryout, scored three goals in six preseason games.

Yamamoto had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 59 games with the Seattle Kraken last season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has 134 points (58 goals, 76 assists) in 303 regular-season games with the Oilers and Kraken, and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.