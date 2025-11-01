Connor’s 2 goals help Jets end Penguins point streak at 8

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Mark Scheifele had two assists, and Brad Lambert scored his first NHL goal for the Jets (9-3-0), who have won three straight. Eric Comrie made 28 saves.

Sidney Crosby and Blake Lizotte scored for the Penguins (8-3-2), who were 6-0-2 during their point streak. Arturs Silovs made 29 saves.

Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the first period, banking a shot off Silovs at the right post.

Lambert, playing his ninth NHL game, made it 2-0 at 2:43, tapping in a loose puck at the left post after Parker Ford’s wraparound attempt.

Vladislav Namestnikov pushed it to 3-0 at 1:17 of the second period, redirecting Jonathan Toews’ centering pass on the rush.

Connor then made it 4-0 at 12:13 after being awarded the penalty shot. With the Jets short-handed and Connor forechecking, Silovs lost the puck in the right corner and was penalized for throwing his stick at the puck with Connor attempting to put it into the empty net.

Crosby cut it to 4-1 on the power play at 19:48 when Erik Karlsson’s point shot went in off his leg at the right side of the net.

Lizotte made it 4-2 at 10:27 of the third period, scoring on a drive to the net when the puck went in off Comrie’s stick.

Connor scored into an empty net at 18:39 for his second of the game and the 5-2 final.