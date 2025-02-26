Brink gets 4 points, Flyers cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Erik Karlsson had a seven-game point streak end (eight points; two goals, six assists), and Philip Tomasino scored for the Penguins (23-28-9), who have lost four in a row and been outscored 19-7 in the past three. Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

“It’s hard to win when you don’t manage the puck,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “You turn it over in the wrong areas of the rink and you don’t win a puck battle in any zone. ... Listen, the goaltending had nothing to do with it tonight. We simply weren’t good enough as a team.”

The teams will play again in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Rasmus Ristolainen put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 3:56 of the first period on its first shot on goal, a one-timer in the left face-off circle through Nedeljkovic’s five-hole. He scored in a second straight game after having two goals in his first 54 games this season.

“I didn’t think we played particularly good today, right from the start,” Karlsson said. “It obviously wasn’t our best night out there. It’s unfortunate. ... It’s one of those nights where it didn’t feel like we had much of anything.”

Cates made it 2-0 at 12:19, ending an 11-game point drought and a 12-game goal drought. He carried a pass from Brink to the left circle for a wrist shot past Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and Nedeljkovic’s blocker.

“I think the break (for the 4 Nations Face-Off) helped,” Cates said. “Before the break, team, personally, kind of just struggling, flat, whatever. No energy. So, really took the break personally. ... So now, I think we’re refreshed and we’re excited to come to the rink, get to work and play in these games again.”

Tomasino cut it to 2-1 at 6:09 of the second period, taking a saucer pass from Michael Bunting to the net before going forehand to backhand around Ersson’s right pad.

Foerster extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:55. Brink dropped a pass to Jamie Drysdale, who sent one cross-ice to Foerster for a one-timer in the left circle.

Cates and Brink then scored 10 seconds apart. Cates chipped in a loose puck from the crease, making it 4-1 at 18:55; Brink deflected a pass from Cates in the crease, pushing it to 5-1 at 19:05.

“We’ve kind of strung a couple good games together,” Brink said. “Tonight, just bounces kind of went our way and pucks went in. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t.”