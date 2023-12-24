Stutzle, Senators top Penguins for Martin's 1st win since return as coach

Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin won his first game in his second stint with the Senators. Martin, who has a franchise-record 342 wins, took over for D.J. Smith after Smith was fired on Dec. 18.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Josh Norris extended his goal streak to five games, and Chychrun and Erik Brannstrom each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (12-17-0). Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

“I thought for two periods, we were really, really good,” Martin said. “I thought we played more our style of hockey. I think we want to be a pressure team. We got a great performance out of our first line tonight, and overall, I think we did a much better job.”

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, Rickard Rakell ended a 20-game goal drought, Reilly Smith had two assists, and Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for the Penguins (15-13-4), who had won two straight.

“I thought we raised our level of urgency, and we raised our level of execution [in the third period],” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “But like I said, the first 40 minutes were all special teams, so how many even-strength shifts in a row were there before there was another power play or a penalty kill on either side? There was no flow in the game in the first 40. I thought we competed hard in the third.”