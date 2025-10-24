Crosby has 2 goals, assist, Penguins top Panthers to win 4th in row

Crosby, who has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak, is also two points away from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points. He has five goals during his goal streak.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each had two assists for the Penguins (6-2-0). Tristan Jarry made 34 saves, including 16 in the third period.

Brad Marchand scored twice, and Mackie Samoskevich and Seth Jones each had two assists for the Panthers (4-5-0), who have lost five of six. Sergei Bobrovsky made 11 saves.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:26 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the left face-off dot off Bryan Rust’s pass from behind the net.

Rakell made it 2-0 at 6:36 of the second period. He knocked in a rebound in the low slot after Karlsson’s shot from the right point was blocked by Eetu Luostarinen in front of Bobrovsky.

Marchand cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 8:26. He scored at the right post by tapping home a backdoor pass from Samoskevich.

Ben Kindel pushed the lead to 3-1 at 15:24. He beat Bobrovsky with a one-timer from the left circle to the short side, finishing a give-and-go with Thomas Novak.

Florida pulled to within 3-2 at 2:24 of the third period. Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal from low in the left circle with a wrist shot that went in off Jarry.

Connor Dewar then restored the two-goal lead, making it 4-2 at 4:49. His shot from the right circle skipped off Bobrovsky’s stick and went underneath his blocker.

Marchand cut it to 4-3 at 11:06 with his second of the game, going forehand to backhand from the low slot off a pass from Luostarinen.

Crosby answered with his second of the game, scoring on the power play at 11:49 for the 5-3 final.