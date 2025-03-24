Reinhart scores twice, Panthers rally for shootout win against Penguins

Rust tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:26 on the backhand. His second goal of the game then put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 at 19:25 when he redirected a pass from Crosby as he charged the net on a rush.

“That’s obviously a good team that pushed really hard,” Rust said. “We had a few breakdowns there, would have liked to come out a little tighter. … For the most part, we played really hard. There are going to be mistakes, that’s just the nature of the game. It’s a lesson in how good teams win those games, when you’re up by a goal, teams find a way to win those games.”

Pittsburgh outshot Florida 16-4 in the first period.

“They came out so fast, and their sticks are world-class with some of the players that they have,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Back to backs are not easy in this league, we got in a little later than I thought we would. We were slow in the first. [Barkov] throws a hit on the first shift of the second period, and after that, our game just rounded, and we got better.”

Malkin’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 6:51 of the second period, a one-timer off Rust’s feed from the goal line.