NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

Nashville Predators

Steven Stamkos said that there's "zero" chance that he would be willing to waive his full no movement clause for a trade, according to the Tennessean.

"I haven't talked to (GM Barry Trotz) at all about that," Stamkos told the newspaper, also saying there is zero chance of him lifting his no movement clause. "Obviously there's stuff that gets reported," Stamkos said. "But what I'll say, with this group, we want to be together. I can only control what I can control, but I love being here."

After starting the season slowly, Stamkos has 45 points (29 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games, including a goal in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The 36-year-old has two more seasons after this one on the four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2024.

The Predators were last in the NHL on Dec. 1 (8-13-4) but are currently fifth in the Central Division (27-24-7) two points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

"We want to play in meaningful hockey games and we're playing in meaningful hockey games right now," Stamkos told The Tennessean.