There are six days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (Friday, 3 p.m. ET). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause
Nashville Predators
Steven Stamkos said that there's "zero" chance that he would be willing to waive his full no movement clause for a trade, according to the Tennessean.
"I haven't talked to (GM Barry Trotz) at all about that," Stamkos told the newspaper, also saying there is zero chance of him lifting his no movement clause. "Obviously there's stuff that gets reported," Stamkos said. "But what I'll say, with this group, we want to be together. I can only control what I can control, but I love being here."
After starting the season slowly, Stamkos has 45 points (29 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games, including a goal in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
The 36-year-old has two more seasons after this one on the four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2024.
The Predators were last in the NHL on Dec. 1 (8-13-4) but are currently fifth in the Central Division (27-24-7) two points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
"We want to play in meaningful hockey games and we're playing in meaningful hockey games right now," Stamkos told The Tennessean.
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen knows his name is being talked about as a possible trade target by teams that covet a big (6-foot-4, 208 pounds), right-hand shot defenseman, just like last season.
"Yeah, obviously, those are things that you really can't control," Ristolainen told the Philadelphia Inquirer in a story published on Friday. "You obviously try to do your part, get better every day, and what happens, happens."
Ristolainen is in the fourth year of a five-year contract with an annual average value of $5.1 million. He had triceps surgery that caused him to miss the final four weeks of last season and the first two months of this season.
He has six points (one goal, five assists) in 21 games with Philadelphia and is averaging 20:07 minutes of ice time.
The 31-year-old is also coming off an impressive performance at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a tournament-tying plus-nine rating playing for Finland, which won the bronze medal.
Ristolainen has played 797 regular-season games over 13 seasons but has never reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"I feel like that's why you play the game," he told reporters. "You want to win. That's where I feel I'm at my best. In the tournament (Olympics) it was nice to obviously play games that mean so much."
The Flyers (26-21-11) are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Minnesota Wild
Bill Guerin was surrounded by NHL brass while at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But the Wild general manager, who was also GM for the gold medal-winning Team USA in Italy, said there wasn't a much trade talk during his time there.
"We would have informal conversations but more in a group. We didn't really get into it," Guerin told Dan Barreiro of KFAN 100.3 on Thursday. "We were so focused on what was going on. You hot stove it some nights but no, we were really just focused on the Olympics and what was going on there."
Minnesota made a splash well before the deadline when it acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for center Marco Rossi, forward Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft on Dec. 12. Hughes, who also won gold with the United States at the Olympics, has 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 27 games since joining the Wild.
The Wild (35-15-10) are second in the Central Division, five points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche, who they defeated 5-2 on Thursday.
"We have work to do. No rest for the weary but hey look, this is my day job, and we've got something else we want to accomplish and we want to make our team better if we can," Guerin told KFAN. "It is what it is. We'll keep working."