Skinner makes 27 saves in shutout, Oilers cruise past Penguins

Bouchard made it 2-0 at 17:35 with a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Blomqvist stick side.

“I think maybe I left the far post a little bit open there, but I need to learn from each thing that happens out there,” Blomqvist said. “You stay in the game pretty well when there’s shots coming at you all the time. You can’t really choose what’s going to come in the game at you, so you need to be ready for everything.

“I felt pretty good. You can’t really count the shots, I need to stop everyone and that’s what you’re trying to do. I feel like I learn from each game. Obviously, it’s a good league so the margins are small, every mistake you see right away. I just need to learn from it all the time.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 16 seconds into the third period to extend it to 3-0, corralling a bouncing puck in front of the Penguins net and snapping it in for his first goal of the season.

Ekholm scored on the power play for the 4-0 final at 7:00, a wrist shot from the point through traffic.

“That was what we didn’t do a couple of nights earlier on in the year, where we played very well at the start and then kind of faded away and then they would get a goal and we got a little fragile,” Ekholm said. “But I thought tonight we got a solid 60 minutes. I didn’t think we gave up a whole lot, and ‘Stu’ obviously played great.

“As a team, we had north of 45 shots and 19 in the first, if you do that you are going to get results eventually and it was just a matter of the puck going in. At the end of the day, it sure did in a good way, and we’ve just got to keep it rolling.”

NOTES: Drafted first overall 10 years apart, it was the 14th head-to-head matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. ... Edmonton defenseman Troy Stecher played his 500th NHL game ... Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists).