Blue Jackets defeat Penguins, end 6-game losing streak

Werenski, Voronkov each has goal, assist; Jarry allows 5 goals in return for Pittsburgh

Penguins at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski and Dmitri Voronkov each had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Zach Aston-Reese, Mathieu Olivier, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists for the Blue Jackets (6-8-2), who were 0-5-1 in their past six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-10-3), who have lost three straight and five of six (1-3-2). Tristan Jarry, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday, made 34 saves in his first start since Oct. 16.

Aston-Reese gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period by redirecting Jake Christiansen's shot from along the left boards.

Werenski scored seven seconds into a power play to increase the lead to 2-0 at 8:39. He beat Jarry glove side with a one-timer from the right point.

Beauvillier cut it to 2-1 at 11:51, batting in a puck at the right post from behind the net.

Michael Bunting tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:06 of the second period, but Olivier put the Blue Jackets back in front 3-2 at 16:27 when he roofed a shot from the right circle on a 3-on-1 rush.

Voronkov made it 4-2 at 1:56 of the third period, jamming his own rebound five-hole after he deflected Kirill Marchenko's shot at the right post.

Severson extended the lead to 5-2 at 9:49, and Sillinger scored into an empty net at 15:32 for the 6-2 final.

It was Pittsburgh's first regulation loss to Columbus since Nov. 29, 2019 (11-0-2 in previous 13 games).

