Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (31-36-9) at CANADIENS (36-30-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrea

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Dorwart will make his NHL debut; he signed a two-year entry level contract as an undrafted free agent March 29 after the conclusion of his junior season with Michigan State. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a fourth straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Ovechkin ‘still the same big kid’ on verge of setting NHL goals record with Capitals

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Panthers, Kings can clinch berths

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

Ovechkin makes history by tying Gretzky's NHL goals record

Gretzky 'so proud' to see Ovechkin tie him for NHL goals record in person

Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL goals record with Nos. 893, 894

Islanders defeat Wild to end 6-game skid, gain in East race

Kane, Red Wings hold off Hurricanes to gain in East wild-card race

Gretzky joins Capitals locker room celebration after Ovechkin ties goals record 

Blackhawks line up to congratulate Ovechkin on record-tying goal