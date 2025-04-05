Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

FLYERS (31-36-9) at CANADIENS (36-30-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrea

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Dorwart will make his NHL debut; he signed a two-year entry level contract as an undrafted free agent March 29 after the conclusion of his junior season with Michigan State. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a fourth straight game.