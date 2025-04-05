Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

FLYERS (31-36-9) at CANADIENS (36-30-9)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrea
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: None
Status report
Dorwart will make his NHL debut; he signed a two-year entry level contract as an undrafted free agent March 29 after the conclusion of his junior season with Michigan State. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a fourth straight game.