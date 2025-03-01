Flyers at Jets projected lineups

FLYERS (26-26-8) at JETS (42-15-3)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Barron will return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Gustafsson, a forward, comes out.