Flyers at Jets projected lineups

FLYERS (26-26-8) at JETS (42-15-3)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Barron will return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Gustafsson, a forward, comes out.