Megna named MVP, Blackhawks prospects represent at AHL All-Star Challenge

The 20-year-old has split his season between Chicago and Rockford. He has 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 28 AHL games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 21 games for the Blackhawks, who selected him in the third round (No. 67) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Lardis joined another Blackhawks top prospect, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and Rockford captain Brett Seney, who scored twice with an assist.

"It was so much fun," Lardis said. "Such a cool experience. To experience this [with Korchinski and Seney], I'm lucky enough to for my first year to have an All-Star selection in Rockford, in our hometown. It's pretty special."

Korchinski played 76 games with the Blackhawks as a 19-year-old rookie in 2023-24, and most of his professional career with Rockford. The No. 7 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 43 games for Rockford and an assist in two NHL games this season.

"Just competing with them at the rink every day, we're getting better," Landis said. "I was a fan of the Blackhawks growing up. To see their (Stanley) Cup runs, it's motivating here with Chicago in a rebuild right now with the young core that is going to be a part of it. It's super motivating and a lot of fun to be a part of."

Several top forward prospects excelled Wednesday. Tristan Broz of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins) had a hat trick and two assists for the Atlantic Division. Jagger Firkus from Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) and Bradly Nadeau (Carolina Hurricanes) each had two goals. Rookie Isak Posch (Avalanche) led all goalies with 12 saves on 13 shots.

The regular-season schedule resumes Friday.

For Korchinski, late-season hockey fits with the areas of his game that he is working to improve. Offensive flair got him to the pro level, but returning to and staying with the Blackhawks. Part of that development plan means learning to be a shutdown defenseman who can take on hard, grinding minutes, kill penalties and be defensively reliable.

"It's a journey," Korchinski said. "It's not a straight-line path."

Rockford is 17-26-2-2 and four points out of a Calder Cup Playoff spot in the Central Division with 25 games remaining.

"[Playing down the stretch], you've got to just break [fellow contending teams] in a sense," said Korchinski, who went through a similar playoff push last season. "It's going to be fun."

Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) will host the next AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 7-8, 2027.