Megna named MVP, Blackhawks prospects represent at AHL All-Star Challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Jayson Megna of Colorado (Colorado Avalanche) was named the most valuable player of the 2026 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge after his seven points (four goals, three assists) helped the Pacific Division to the championship Wednesday.
Hosted by Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks), the Pacific Division defeated the Central Division 3-1 in the championship final of the round-robin 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions.
In an event dominated by top NHL prospects, Megna is a 36-year-old undrafted forward who has played 204 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and the Avalanche. He was named a team captain with Providence (Boston) forward Patrick Brown.
The annual two-day event had 18 first- or second-round NHL draft picks, and 28 players who have played in the League this season. It started Tuesday with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, when the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 18-15.
Rockford had a strong representation and a sold-out crowd dominated by Blackhawks and Rockford jerseys saw IceHogs rookie forward Nick Lardis score in the first game for the Central Division. He also had a highlight-reel shootout goal against the Atlantic Division.