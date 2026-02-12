Megna named MVP, Blackhawks prospects represent at AHL All-Star Challenge

36-year-old forward sparks Pacific Division to victory; Lardis, Korchinski, Seney impress for host Rockford

jayson megna AHL all star game challenge

© Courtesy of American Hockey Leauge

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Jayson Megna of Colorado (Colorado Avalanche) was named the most valuable player of the 2026 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge after his seven points (four goals, three assists) helped the Pacific Division to the championship Wednesday.

Hosted by Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks), the Pacific Division defeated the Central Division 3-1 in the championship final of the round-robin 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions.

In an event dominated by top NHL prospects, Megna is a 36-year-old undrafted forward who has played 204 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and the Avalanche. He was named a team captain with Providence (Boston) forward Patrick Brown.

The annual two-day event had 18 first- or second-round NHL draft picks, and 28 players who have played in the League this season. It started Tuesday with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, when the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 18-15.

Rockford had a strong representation and a sold-out crowd dominated by Blackhawks and Rockford jerseys saw IceHogs rookie forward Nick Lardis score in the first game for the Central Division. He also had a highlight-reel shootout goal against the Atlantic Division.

The 20-year-old has split his season between Chicago and Rockford. He has 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 28 AHL games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 21 games for the Blackhawks, who selected him in the third round (No. 67) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Lardis joined another Blackhawks top prospect, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and Rockford captain Brett Seney, who scored twice with an assist.

"It was so much fun," Lardis said. "Such a cool experience. To experience this [with Korchinski and Seney], I'm lucky enough to for my first year to have an All-Star selection in Rockford, in our hometown. It's pretty special."

Korchinski played 76 games with the Blackhawks as a 19-year-old rookie in 2023-24, and most of his professional career with Rockford. The No. 7 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 43 games for Rockford and an assist in two NHL games this season.

"Just competing with them at the rink every day, we're getting better," Landis said. "I was a fan of the Blackhawks growing up. To see their (Stanley) Cup runs, it's motivating here with Chicago in a rebuild right now with the young core that is going to be a part of it. It's super motivating and a lot of fun to be a part of."

Several top forward prospects excelled Wednesday. Tristan Broz of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins) had a hat trick and two assists for the Atlantic Division. Jagger Firkus from Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) and Bradly Nadeau (Carolina Hurricanes) each had two goals. Rookie Isak Posch (Avalanche) led all goalies with 12 saves on 13 shots.

The regular-season schedule resumes Friday.

For Korchinski, late-season hockey fits with the areas of his game that he is working to improve. Offensive flair got him to the pro level, but returning to and staying with the Blackhawks. Part of that development plan means learning to be a shutdown defenseman who can take on hard, grinding minutes, kill penalties and be defensively reliable.

"It's a journey," Korchinski said. "It's not a straight-line path."

Rockford is 17-26-2-2 and four points out of a Calder Cup Playoff spot in the Central Division with 25 games remaining.

"[Playing down the stretch], you've got to just break [fellow contending teams] in a sense," said Korchinski, who went through a similar playoff push last season. "It's going to be fun."

Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) will host the next AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 7-8, 2027.

Related Content

Helenius, Firkus, Nadeau shine at AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Latest News

Binnington named starter for Canada in Olympic opener

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Meier scores twice, Switzerland defeats France in Group A opener

Any way you say it, Olympics PA announcer is world class 

Hellebuyck gets call for Team USA Olympic opener

5 things learned from Day 1 of Olympics

Peterka of Mammoth fulfilling ‘dream’ of developing hockey rink in Germany

NCAA notebook: McKenna among Tim Taylor Award candidates

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Canada, United States begin quest for gold

Familiarity key for Canada, USA in Olympic openers, Bylsma says

Team Italy makes early Olympic statement in loss to Team Sweden

Nylander breaks tie in 2nd period, Sweden holds off Italy in Winter Olympics Group B

Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

Hlavaj makes statement with spectacular performance for Slovakia at Olympics