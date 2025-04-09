Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (31-37-9) at RANGERS (36-34-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Urho Vaakanainen, Gabe Perreault, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Status report

Flyers coach Brad Shaw did not announce a starting goalie after practice Tuesday, and Philadelphia did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers reassigned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. ... K'Andre Miller is likely a game-time decision after an illness kept him out of a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday; he worked on the second power-play unit during the Rangers morning skate, an indication he might be healthy enough to play. … Perreault will be a healthy scratch; the forward had played three straight games after signing a three-year entry-level contract with New York on March 31. … Berard will replace Perreault in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday.

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs

EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Ovechkin talks goals record with ‘Good Morning America’

Sabres miss playoffs for NHL-record 14th consecutive season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Avalanche rally, top Golden Knights in shootout

Theodore healthy, contributing for Golden Knights after injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

Utah scores franchise-record 7 goals to ease past Kraken

Canucks stage historic comeback against Stars, win in OT to stay alive

Predators score twice late in 3rd, top Islanders in OT

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Mailbag: Ranking Ovechkin's historic goal; thoughts on Kreider, Hutson

Flyers aim to spoil Rangers' playoff chances again