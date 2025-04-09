Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (31-37-9) at RANGERS (36-34-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Urho Vaakanainen, Gabe Perreault, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: None
Status report
Flyers coach Brad Shaw did not announce a starting goalie after practice Tuesday, and Philadelphia did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers reassigned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. ... K'Andre Miller is likely a game-time decision after an illness kept him out of a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday; he worked on the second power-play unit during the Rangers morning skate, an indication he might be healthy enough to play. … Perreault will be a healthy scratch; the forward had played three straight games after signing a three-year entry-level contract with New York on March 31. … Berard will replace Perreault in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday.