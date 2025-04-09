Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (31-37-9) at RANGERS (36-34-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Urho Vaakanainen, Gabe Perreault, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Status report

Flyers coach Brad Shaw did not announce a starting goalie after practice Tuesday, and Philadelphia did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers reassigned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. ... K'Andre Miller is likely a game-time decision after an illness kept him out of a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday; he worked on the second power-play unit during the Rangers morning skate, an indication he might be healthy enough to play. … Perreault will be a healthy scratch; the forward had played three straight games after signing a three-year entry-level contract with New York on March 31. … Berard will replace Perreault in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday.