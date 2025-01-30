Jack, Luke Hughes each gets goal, assist, Devils shut out Flyers

Allen stops 24 for New Jersey, which scores 4 times in 2nd

PHI at NJD | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

It marked the sixth time the Hughes' brothers each scored in the same game and second time they each had a goal and an assist in the same game.

Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt and Brett Pesce each had two assists and Jake Allen made 24 saves in his fourth straight start for the Devils (29-18-6), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games. It was New Jersey's first win against Philadelphia in three tries this season, including a 4-2 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Allen earned his third shutout this season and the 27th of his career. It was his first in eight career matches against the Flyers.

Samuel Ersson allowed four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Ivan Fedotov (nine saves) at 13:43 of the second period for the Flyers (23-23-6), who are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Allen made 10 saves during a scoreless first period, denying Sean Couturier on consecutive attempts from the slot at 1:47.

New Jersey then scored four goals in the second period.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 54 seconds into the period with a power-play goal, scoring on his own rebound.

Luke Hughes made it 2-0 at 6:27 on a snap shot from the right face-off circle off a 2-on-1 rush with Jack Hughes.

Nathan Bastian extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal from the slot at 12:41. Dawson Mercer then pushed it to 4-0 at 13:43, scoring on a snap shot from low in the right circle.

Jack Hughes converted a give-and-go with Bratt at 1:58 of the third period for the 5-0 final.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett left the game at 1:21 of the second period and did not return after being hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon at center ice.

Latest News

Gustavsson makes 32 saves, Wild hold off Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers shut out Kings

NHL Buzz: Hischier week to week for Devils with upper-body injury

Doughty makes season debut for Kings against Panthers

PWHL notebook: Thompson celebrates birthday in style

Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Utah to hold in-arena fan vote for team name, logo

Sharks have ‘played a little better than our record,’ GM says

Grubauer placed on waivers by Kraken, will be assigned to AHL

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear

Brady Tkachuk talks 4 Nations Face-Off, teaming with brother Matthew on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Saad to have contract terminated by Blues

Los Angeles Kings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Doughty’s outlook for Kings this season

NHL On Tap: 4 Nations picks Jack Hughes, Konecny meet for 3rd time in 12 days, Devils host Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Nashville Predators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled