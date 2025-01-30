Jack, Luke Hughes each gets goal, assist, Devils shut out Flyers

It marked the sixth time the Hughes' brothers each scored in the same game and second time they each had a goal and an assist in the same game.

Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt and Brett Pesce each had two assists and Jake Allen made 24 saves in his fourth straight start for the Devils (29-18-6), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games. It was New Jersey's first win against Philadelphia in three tries this season, including a 4-2 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Allen earned his third shutout this season and the 27th of his career. It was his first in eight career matches against the Flyers.

Samuel Ersson allowed four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Ivan Fedotov (nine saves) at 13:43 of the second period for the Flyers (23-23-6), who are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Allen made 10 saves during a scoreless first period, denying Sean Couturier on consecutive attempts from the slot at 1:47.

New Jersey then scored four goals in the second period.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 54 seconds into the period with a power-play goal, scoring on his own rebound.

Luke Hughes made it 2-0 at 6:27 on a snap shot from the right face-off circle off a 2-on-1 rush with Jack Hughes.

Nathan Bastian extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal from the slot at 12:41. Dawson Mercer then pushed it to 4-0 at 13:43, scoring on a snap shot from low in the right circle.

Jack Hughes converted a give-and-go with Bratt at 1:58 of the third period for the 5-0 final.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett left the game at 1:21 of the second period and did not return after being hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon at center ice.