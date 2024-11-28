Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators

Frost tied the game 2-2 on a redirection of a shot from Couturier that also tipped off of Travis Sanheim's stick.

Couturier redirected a pass from Travis Konecny past Predators goaltender Juuse Saros for the game-winner at 2:31 of overtime.

Couturier also had an assist, Scott Laughton scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves for the Flyers (10-10-3), who have won two of their past three games.

Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly scored, and Saros made 20 saves for the Predators (7-12-4), who have lost two consecutive games (0-1-1).

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period on a wraparound pass attempt that went in off of Sanheim.

Laughton scored for the Flyers to tie the game 1-1 at 12:46 on a shot from below the left face-off circle.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 16:18 on a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Gustav Nyquist.

Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby made his NHL debut.