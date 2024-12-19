Kane gets 2 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers

Kane made it 5-4 at 7:22, scoring with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a stretch pass from Moritz Seider. Lucas Raymond then scored into an empty net at 18:48 for the 6-4 final.

Raymond and J.T. Compher also each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (13-14-4), which has won three of its past four games. The only loss in that stretch was 4-1 at Philadelphia on Dec. 12. Dylan Larkin had two assists, and Alex Lyon made 15 saves after being out for the previous nine games with a lower-body injury.

The Red Wings lost top-pair defenseman Simon Edvinsson to an upper-body injury.

Sean Couturier had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 18 saves for Philadelphia (14-14-4), which has lost five of seven.

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:06 of the first period, sliding a backhand under Lyon on a breakaway.

Compher tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:19, tapping in Larkin’s pass at the edge of the crease.

Alex DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 10:15 of the second period, one-timing Kane’s cross-slot pass on a 3-on-1 break.

Noah Cates tied it 2-2 at 10:40, forcing a turnover and deflecting Tyson Foerster’s shot.

Michael Rasmussen put Detroit back in front 3-2 at 16:05, scoring directly off Compher’s face-off win, and Joe Veleno made it 4-2 at 17:27, finishing off a 2-on-0 rush.

Ryan Poehling cut it to 4-3 at 3:50 of the third period, sliding Couturier’s pass into the net at the left post.

Owen Tippett tied it 4-4 at 5:39. He drove down the left wing, toe-dragged around Jeff Petry and cut to the net before scoring around Lyon’s left skate.