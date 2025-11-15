Flyers at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
FLYERS (9-5-3) at STARS (11-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque

Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Harley is a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he is unable to go, Capobianco, a defenseman, will enter the lineup. … Benn, a forward, is day to day and participated in the Stars' morning skate Saturday as he continues to recover from his preseason injury. ... Duchene, a center, remains day-to-day but no further timetable for his return has been set. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, is expected to resume skating in the next couple of days.

