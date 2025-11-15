Flyers at Stars projected lineups

FLYERS (9-5-3) at STARS (11-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque
Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Harley is a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he is unable to go, Capobianco, a defenseman, will enter the lineup. … Benn, a forward, is day to day and participated in the Stars' morning skate Saturday as he continues to recover from his preseason injury. ... Duchene, a center, remains day-to-day but no further timetable for his return has been set. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, is expected to resume skating in the next couple of days.