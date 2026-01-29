Monahan scores late winner, Blue Jackets edge Flyers

Columbus has won 7 of past 8 games; Konecny has hat trick for Philadelphia

Flyers at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Sean Monahan scored the go-ahead goal at 16:32 of the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied in a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.

Monahan broke the tie to put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-3 after a cross-ice pass to the left post by Damon Severson allowed him to lift a wrist shot over the pad of Flyers goalie Dan Vladar.

Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier each scored and had an assist, Zach Werenski and Cole Sillinger each had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (25-20-7), who have won three straight games and seven of their past eight.

Travis Konecny recorded his third career hat trick, Christian Dvorak had two assists, and Vladar made 26 saves for the Flyers (24-19-9) in his first game back in net since missing the past six with a lower-body injury.

Coyle scored 38 seconds into the first period to put Columbus ahead 1-0. He took a pass in the slot from Olivier and went backhand to forehand before slipping the puck past Vladar glove side with a wrist shot. Coyle was honored pregame for playing 1,000 career NHL games (Jan. 22 vs. Dallas Stars), and has scored in six of his past eight.

Konecny tied it 1-1 on the Flyers' second shot of the game at 9:03, working into the slot area and getting a snap shot past the blocker of Merzlikins.

Kirill Marchenko lifted the Blue Jackers to a 2-1 lead at 19:40 during a 4-on-4. Werenski won the puck battle with Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim at the right circle, and passed to Marchenko for the snap shot from the left side.

Erik Gudbranson made it 3-1 at 1:58 of the second period. Coyle won the draw to Sillinger, who passed to Gudbranson for a 59-foot slap shot. The score marks Gudbranson's first goal in 10 games played this season, with his last scored April 5, 2024, also against the Flyers.

Konecny scored his second of the night with a wrist shot to cut it 3-2 at 4:08 of the third period. Drysdale won the puck battle on the end boards and passed to Dvorak, who found Konecny alone in between the circles for the wrist shot.

Konecny notched the hat trick to tie it 3-3 at 15:14. He redirected a backdoor pass from Sanheim at the left circle and put it past Merzlikins.

Olivier put a wrist shot into the empty net for the 5-3 final at 18:54.

