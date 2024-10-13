Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Wolf makes 37 saves for Calgary; Michkov gets 1st NHL point for Philadelphia

Flyers at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists to help the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri had two goals, MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko had three assists for the Flames (2-0-0). Dustin Wolf made 37 saves.

Travis Konecny had two goals, and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers (1-1-0). Ivan Fedotov made 26 saves, and rookie forward Matvei Michkov had an assist for his first NHL point.

Huberdeau gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period. Martin Pospisil's centering pass from behind the net deflected up off Huberdeau's shoulder and over Fedotov before dropping into the net.

Weegar made it 2-0 at 7:43 when he one-timed a return pass from Huberdeau past Fedotov's blocker from the high slot on a 4-on-3 power play.

Konecny tapped in a return pass from Scott Laughton on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush to cut the Flames lead to 2-1 at 7:05 of the second period. He led the NHL with six short-handed goals last season.

Kadri pushed it to 3-1 at 14:41 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Kuzmenko behind the net on a 5-on-3 advantage.

Farabee brought the Flyers within 3-2 at 18:11 when he tapped in a centering pass from Bobby Brink.

Mikael Backlund made it 4-2 at 14:46 of the third, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Blake Coleman, and Huberdeau beat Fedotov with a one-timer in front off a cross-crease pass from Pospisil to make it 5-2 at 15:34.

Konecny cut it to 5-3 at 17:11 during a 6-on-4 man-advantage with a one-timer in front off a pass from Michkov in the bumper position.

Kadri scored into an empty net for the 6-3 final at 18:16.

