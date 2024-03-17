Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Coyle scored the tying goal on the power play at 15:22 in the second period to make it 2-2 then scored the go-ahead goal 1:08 into the third period to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (40-14-15), which has won four of five.

Joel Farabee scored twice, and Felix Sandstrom made 23 saves for Philadelphia (34-26-8), which has lost three of its past four games (1-3-0). Owen Tippett had three assists.

Ryan Poehling gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:18 of the first period, finishing off the odd-man rush with a one-timer.

Morgan Geekie tied it 1-1 at 15:51 of the first. Swayman stopped Flyers forward Travis Konecny’s partial breakaway, and Geekie completed the rush the other way with a clapper from the right circle.

Farabee gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 13:01 of the second period, redirecting Tippett’s point shot shortly after Philadelphia’s power play expired.

Coyle tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:22 of the second, tapping in Marchand’s cross-crease pass.

Coyle gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 1:08 of the third period, skating in and flipping the puck under the crossbar.

John Beecher made it 4-2 at 3:45 of the third, rebounding his own shot at the doorstep, and DeBrusk pushed it to 5-2 at 4:04 going forehand to backhand.

Nicolas Deslauriers cut it to 5-3 at 14:12 of the third period, tucking the puck around the post from behind the goal line.

Morgan Frost cut it to 5-4 at 15:14, going between the legs and elevating the puck over Swayman.

Danton Heinen scored off the rush to push it 6-4 at 17:01, but Farabee scored a 6-on-5 wraparound goal at 17:56 for the 6-5 final.