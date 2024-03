BOSTON – James van Riemsdyk may not have had a lot of friends and family at his first NHL game, on Oct. 2, 2009, but he had quite a few when the Boston Bruins held a pregame ceremony to celebrate him reaching No. 1,000.

Van Riemsdyk estimated he had between 70 and 80 of his friends and family in the stands on Saturday as the Bruins faced the Philadelphia Flyers, the team for which van Riemsdyk played 527 of his 1,003 games.