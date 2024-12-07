Zacha OT goal caps Bruins comeback victory against Flyers

Trent Frederic had two goals and Brad Marchand scored for Boston (15-11-3), which has won four straight games. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored twice for Philadelphia (12-11-4), and Travis Sanheim had two assists. Aleksei Kolosov made 27 saves.

Travis Konecny, who leads Philadelphia with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 27 games, had an assist but missed the final 13:55 of the third period.

The Bruins trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Frederic cut it to 3-2 at 5:18, knocking home a loose puck bouncing in the slot.

Marchand tied it 3-3 at 14:38, picking up Justin Brazeau’s clearing pass off the wall and skating in to beat Kolosov between his pads.

Zacha scored in overtime, finishing David Pastrnak's backdoor feed after keeping the puck in the offensive zone with a heavy forecheck.

Michkov gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period with a power-play goal. Emil Andrae's point shot was blocked down into the slot, where Sean Couturier flicked it out to Michkov inside the right face-off circle.

The Flyers went ahead 2-0 at 18:24 when Michkov scored off Sanheim’s cross-ice pass. The goal gave Michkov three straight multipoint games (three goals, four assists).

Frederic made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 5:26 of the second period.

York put the Flyers ahead 3-1 at 15:29 with a shot from the high slot.