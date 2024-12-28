Cates scores in 5th straight, Flyers get past Ducks

Ersson makes 32 saves for Philadelphia, which had lost 4 of 5

Flyers at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Noah Cates scored for the fifth straight game for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee also scored, and Samuel Ersson made 32 saves for the Flyers (16-16-4), who had lost four of five.

Troy Terry scored, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves for the Ducks (13-17-4), who have lost three of four.

Cates gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:03 of the second period. Philadelphia forward Bobby Brink carried the puck behind the net, and Dostal sprawled to prevent a wraparound at the left post, but Brink passed the puck to Cates at the left hash marks, where and he scored into the open top half of the net.

Terry tied it 1-1 at 15:38. He received a pass at the Philadelphia blue line and brought the puck into the offensive zone before his shot from the left circle went between the legs of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and beat Ersson to the short side.

Frost put the Flyers back in front 2-1 at 5:57 of the third period when he banked the puck off Dostal from below the goal line after driving to the net.

After serving a penalty for too many men on the ice, Farabee left the box and scored into an empty net on a breakaway at 17:40 for the 3-1 final.

