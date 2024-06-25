Datsyuk becomes latest Red Wings player elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

When Pavel Datsyuk arrived in the NHL in 2001-02, he joined the Detroit Red Wings, a team with a Hall of Fame coach and what was thought to be nine potential Hall of Fame players.

Turns out, Datsyuk made it 10.

The center was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday and will be inducted as part of the Class of 2024 on Nov. 11.

He will join coach Scotty Bowman (inducted in 1991) and former 2001-02 Red Wings teammates Chris Chelios (2013), Sergei Fedorov (2015), Dominik Hasek (2014), Brett Hull (2009), Igor Larionov (2008), Nicklas Lidstrom (2015), Luc Robitaille (2009), Brendan Shanahan (2013) and Steve Yzerman (2009), plus executives Jim Devellano (2010) and Ken Holland (2020).

“Of course, I’m pumped,” Datsyuk said.

No one knew what to expect from Datsyuk as a rookie. He was a 23-year-old from Russia who spoke little English and had been selected in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 1998 NHL Draft. But soon he was on a line with Hull.

“It’s a good memory,” Datsyuk said.

He said in the locker room he didn’t know to whom to turn first. He just looked around. But the good people around him talked to him and helped him, making him better on and off the ice.

“Always nice to me,” he said.

Datsyuk ended up playing 14 seasons in Detroit, winning the Stanley Cup in 2002 and 2008. He became one of the best two-way players in the NHL.