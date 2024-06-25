Roenick emotional over election into Hockey Hall of Fame

Forward finished NHL career with 1,216 points but wasn't sure if call would ever come

roenick_062524

© Brian Winkler/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeremy Roenick was waiting at a Starbucks drive-thru when he got the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame that he never thought he’d receive.

“I couldn’t give them my money, couldn’t get my coffee. The guy was looking at me with tears in my eyes. It was kind of embarrassing but also one of the greatest moments ever,” the 54-year-old said about being elected as part of the Class of 2024.

“I had just gotten out of the gym and saw a 416 number and I froze. This is crazy for me."

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 8 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Roenick had 1,216 points (513 goals, 703 assists) in 1,363 career games with the Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He is fourth in points in NHL history among United States-born players, behind Mike Modano (1,374), Patrick Kane (1,284) and Phil Housley (1,232).

Roenick's best seasons came early in his career with the Blackhawks. He had 103 points (53 goals, 50 assists) in 1991-92, and an NHL career-high 107 points in both 1992-93 (50 goals, 57 assists) and 1993-94 (46 goals, 61 assists).

He announced his retirement from the League on Aug. 6, 2009.

“I probably should’ve been more humble in my career," Roenick said. "Obviously, had a lot of tough parts in my career but also a lot of great parts. This is the most I’ve ever felt humbled. The last four months of my life have been different for me, a change of path.

“I think I had to look at my life and how I was living it, with my work, with the things I was doing, battling mental issues and things I just wasn’t very happy about. Sometimes you have to make a life change and make yourself accountable for a lot of things, which I did. I made a promise to myself that I’d be more grateful of friendships and family and things I have and not take things for granted and be more present than all over the world. Be everything for everybody. Sometimes you have to take a look in the mirror, and I did that. Life’s been one good story after another since that happened. This is the cherry on top. Very grateful."

NHL Tonight reviews Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Roenick will be entering the Hall of Fame alongside former NHL forward Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber, and former United States women’s national team forwards Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl. Former general manager David Poile and current NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell were elected in the Builder category.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, candidates need to receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee. A maximum of four former male players, two former female players, two builders or one builder and one retired official may be inducted in a single year.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 11.

Roenick admitted there was a time he thought he’d never get into the Hall. Now, the dream has come true.

“Of course it went through my mind, but you have to understand the process,” he said.

“It’s what Mike (Gartner, chair of the Hall of Fame selection committee) talked about earlier. When you wait for it, and I waited for it, never knowing it would happen, it means more because it hit me really, really hard. The tears came and I didn’t expect to have that much of an emotional reaction, but I did.”

Related Content

Datsyuk, Weber, Roenick among 7 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Datsyuk becomes latest Red Wings player elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

NHL Now: Hall of Fame discussion

Latest News

Datsyuk becomes latest Red Wings player elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

Commissioner Bettman's statement on Campbell's Hall of Fame election

Maurice’s long journey as coach leads to Stanley Cup championship with Panthers

Bossy legacy lives on through memorial fund advancing awareness of lung cancer

Loud Luxury, Bishop Briggs to perform at 2024 NHL Awards

Datsyuk, Weber, Roenick among 7 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Luongo feels ‘relief’ after Panthers win Stanley Cup

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Walman traded to Sharks by Red Wings for future considerations

Cooper named Canada coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

NHL EDGE stats: Ullmark’s outlook after trade to Senators

Panthers Stanley Cup win ‘tremendous,’ Mellanby tells NHL.com

NHL, Golden Knights to celebrate growth of youth hockey in Southern Nevada

DeMelo signs 4-year, $19.6 million contract with Jets

Mittelstadt signs 3-year contract to remain with Avalanche

Slow starts, lack of production from Draisaitl cost Oilers in Cup Final

Top 10 moments from 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Tkachuks celebrate 1st Stanley Cup title after Matthew wins with Panthers