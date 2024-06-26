Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl election into Hockey Hall of Fame ‘extra special’

Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl have played a lot of hockey together. Now the two are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together.

“I got emotional when ‘Dar’ was also being inducted. Our lives have been pretty tight since we joined the U.S. team together, we played at the University of [Minnesota] together and she went on to play (one more) Olympics,” said Wendell-Pohl during the Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday.

It's the first year two women have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame since 2010, when former Canada centers Angela James and Cammi Granato received the honor.

“All of us have great teammates and people that have got us there,” Wendell-Pohl said. “But just to be able to celebrate with that person in this type of capacity, I think it has an extra special meaning to it.”

Indeed, Darwitz was at the University of Minnesota from 2002-05 while Wendell-Pohl was there in 2002-03 and 2004-05.

Darwitz played for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games, winning two silver medals and a bronze medal. She also represented the U.S. in eight world championships, winning three gold medals, five silver medals and being named Best Forward in 2008. Darwitz also led Minnesota to a national championship in 2005, scoring the winning goal.

Wendell-Pohl played for the U.S. from 1999-2007, scoring 106 goals in 147 games. She won a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics and a bronze at the 2006 Olympics, where she was captain. She also played in six IIHF World Championships, including 2005 when she was MVP in the United States' first-ever gold medal win. She also won silver five times.

Both are also in the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. Darwitz was inducted in 2018 and Wendell-Pohl in 2019.