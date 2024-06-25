Datsyuk, Weber, Roenick among 7 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Darwitz played for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games, winning two silver medals and a bronze medal. She also represented her country in eight world championships, winning three gold medals, five silver medals and being named Best Forward in 2008. Darwitz also led the University of Minnesota to a national championship in 2005, scoring the winning goal.

Wendell-Pohl played for the United States from 1999-2007, scoring 106 goals in 147 games. She won a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics and a bronze at the 2006 Olympics, where she was captain. Wendell-Pohl also splayed in six IIHF World Championships, including 2005 where she was MVP in the United States' first ever gold medal win. She also won silver five times.

Poile was a general manager for 40 years, starting in 1982 with the Washington Capitals and holding that role for 15 seasons before he was hired to build the Nashville Predators from scratch. Poile, who passed the torch to Barry Trotz at the 2023 NHL Draft, is the only person who has been a GM for at least 3,000 regular-season games (3,075); next is Lou Lamoriello with 2,838. He also became the first GM to 1,500 wins (1,533); next is Lamoriello with 1,444. His teams made the playoffs in 29 of his 38 seasons as a GM.

"I'm happy for my family and for the life I have been able to live through hockey," Poile said. "Thanks to the Selection Committee for this tremendous honor."

Campbell, who has spent the past 25 seasons with the NHL in hockey operations, officiating and central scouting, won the Stanley Cup as an associate coach with the New York Rangers in 1994.

“I often say that everything we do at the League begins with the game. And, since 1998, the game has been Colin’s responsibility," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "He was at the center of the summits with players, coaches and executives that “opened up” the game in 2005. And, he has been central to the crafting of every rule change and technological innovation since -- including, perhaps most notably, modernizing and centralizing video review for both in-game rulings and supplementary discipline -- all of which have focused on promoting offense, speed and skill while maintaining the game’s physicality. Those changes have transformed hockey at every level around the world

“I consider myself fortunate to have had Colin by my side over the last 26 years and am proud to call him one of my closest friends. In my time in the game, no one has better defined the term “builder,” and no one more richly deserves the call to the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

The Class of 2024 is scheduled to be inducted on Nov. 11 in Toronto.