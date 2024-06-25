Datsyuk, Weber, Roenick among 7 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Pavel Datsyuk and Shea Weber were two of seven individuals who were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Datsyuk, a former forward, and Weber, a former defenseman, were each elected in their first year of eligibility.
Candidates had to receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A maximum of four retired male players, two retired female players, two builders or one builder and one retired official may be inducted in a single year.
Three other players were inducted: former forward Jeremy Roenick, and former United States women's national team forwards Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.
In the Builder Category, former general manager David Poile and current NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell were elected.
Datsyuk is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings (2002, 2008). He won the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward three straight seasons from 2007-10 and the Lady Byng Trophy as the player who exhibited sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability four straight seasons from 2006-09. He had 918 points (314 goals, 604 assists) and was plus-249 in 953 regular-season games and had 113 points (42 goals, 71 assists) and was plus-34 in 157 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Internationally, Datsyuk, a Russian, won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and at the 2012 IIHF World Championship, and bronze at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. In Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, Datsyuk won the Gagarin Cup, the League's championship, with SKA St. Petersburgh in 2016-17. He was also a two-time KHL all-star (2012-13, 2016-17).
"I have been lucky in my hockey life to this point," Datsyuk said. "I would like to thank all of the people who have helped me along my way."