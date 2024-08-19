Laine ready to do ‘whatever it takes to contribute’ for Canadiens

Patrik Laine is excited about hockey again and excited about getting back to the level of game he had when he came into the NHL in 2016, especially with his goal production.

“I don’t want to come back as a 30-goal-scorer. I want to come back as a 40, 50- (goal-scorer). I’ve done that previously and it's not by accident,” Laine said after the Montreal Canadiens acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

“But it’s not just all about that. I want to come in and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and help the team win, whether it’s me scoring 50 or scoring 20, as long as the team wins. I’m getting to that age, I’m not 19 years old anymore. I just want to win.”

Indeed, the 26-year-old is ready for a fresh start with the Canadiens, who are looking to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs after not qualifying the past three seasons. He has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with Columbus on July 22, 2022.

The No. 2 pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has 388 points (204 goals, 184 assists) in 480 career games with the Jets and Blue Jackets. He scored a career-high 44 goals with the Jets in 2017-18 after scoring 36 his rookie season (2016-17).

Laine is coming off a trying season on and off the ice. He had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season but last played on Dec. 14 because of a broken clavicle, on which he had surgery.

He then began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26. Laine said through the program he “learned things about myself, how to handle certain situations.”

“There’s always going to be stuff happening to you, a lot of adversity, a lot of good things and it’s how to handle that. I always wasn’t the best doing that,” Laine said.

“Now it’s how to navigate through it. It’s a is-the-glass-half-full-or-half-empty kind of thing and looking at things in a more positive perspective these days. Navigating through tough times is what I’ve learned. I feel I’m in a really, really good place and couldn’t be (more) excited with the news today.”