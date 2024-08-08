Canadiens hope to see Slafkovsky, young core ‘take the next step,’ GM says

EDMONTON -- Juraj Slafkovsky has the potential to be a star player in the NHL, and the Montreal Canadiens are willing to be patient with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old forward signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract ($7.6 million average annual value) July 1, which begins in 2025-26. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is confident about the investment.

“I don’t know that development is always linear; along the way, there’s bumps and he’s had to manage the No. 1 overall label and try to live up to what that means and what people expect of him, and now he’s got a big contract to go with it,” Hughes said Wednesday while attending the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup at Rogers Place. “We have to be mindful of how we manage him and the messaging that we provide him, and we provide externally too.

“We don’t need him to score 40 or 50 goals or it’s a failure; it’s about continuing to progress as a hockey player and to be the best version of himself, because we’re confident the best version of Juraj is going to give us a good chance to compete and win.”

Slafkovsky had 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games last season, his second in the NHL. He was limited to 39 games as a rookie in 2022-23 (four goals, six assists), missing the final three months of that season because of a lower-body injury.

He is expected to take another step in his progression this season and is part of young core that also features forwards Nick Suzuki, 24, Cole Caufield, 23, Kirby Dach, 23, Alex Newhook, 23, Joshua Roy, 21, and defensemen Kaiden Guhle, 22, Jayden Struble, 22, Justin Barron, 22, and Arber Xhekaj, 23.

Hughes hopes by the time Slafkovsky reaches the end of the term of his new contract, it will be considered one of great value.

“Typically, those long-term deals, on the back end of them, they should be underpaid because effectively they are making more money on the front end then they would if they signed short term,” Hughes said. “So, I think on the back end of those deals, at least the cap number, should be favorable and if it’s not, then you made the bet on the wrong horse.”

Slafkovsky is the latest young forward to be locked up long term by the Canadiens. He joins Suzuki, who signed an eight-year contract ($7.875 million AAV) Oct. 21, 2021, and Caufield, who signed an eight-year deal ($7.85 million AAV) June 5, 2023.