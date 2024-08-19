NHL.com will identify key EDGE stats for major offseason moves. Today, we look at the Montreal Canadiens after acquiring forward Patrik Laine.
NHL EDGE stats: Laine's outlook after trade to Canadiens
Forward boosts secondary scoring, brings hard shot, past midrange prowess
Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The 26-year-old forward, if healthy, would be a significant upgrade to the rebuilding Canadiens' secondary scoring. He also brings one of the hardest shots in the NHL to their power play.
Per NHL EDGE stats, Laine ranked in the 91st percentile in top shot speed (98.27 miles per hour) and in the 90th percentile in average shot speed (65.15 mph) last season despite being limited to 18 games. He played his final game for the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14 because of a broken clavicle and began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program on July 26.
Laine is a bounce-back candidate who looks to return to the elite form he showed earlier in his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets. He began his career with three straight 30-goal seasons, peaking with career highs of 44 goals, 70 points and 31 power-play points in 2017-18. Laine also had more than 200 shots on goal in each of his first four NHL seasons in Winnipeg.
Laine, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, had his best season in terms of points per game with Columbus in 2021-22 (1.00; 56 in 56 games).
Another highlight of Laine's tenure with the Blue Jackets was his midrange game. In 2021-22, he ranked in the 94th percentile in midrange shots on goal (86) and in the 92nd percentile in midrange goals (11). In 2022-23, Laine was in the 91st percentile in midrange shots on goal (80) and in the 88th percentile in midrange goals (nine). Laine also showcased his power-play potential that season, ranking in the 83rd percentile in offensive zone time percentage with the man-advantage (61.3).
It's worth noting Laine's new Montreal teammate, Cole Caufield, was among the NHL leaders in midrange shots on goal (100; 97th percentile) and midrange goals (eight; 86th percentile) last season. Caufield's frequent linemate Nick Suzuki was also a standout in midrange areas with 12 goals (94th percentile) on 60 shots on goal (85th percentile) last season.
The Canadiens, despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past three seasons, have one of the best long-term wing outlooks in the NHL with Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1 pick in 2022 NHL Draft), Laine and Ivan Demidov (No. 5 pick in 2024 NHL Draft).
With the Canadiens' top line of Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky accounting for 34.9 percent of their goals last season (81 out of 232), the addition of Laine could make them a much more competitive team this season. The move could also help Laine to get his career back on track by joining forces with that trio and either defenseman Mike Matheson or rookie Lane Hutson on the first power-play unit.
