NHL EDGE stats: Laine's outlook after trade to Canadiens

Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The 26-year-old forward, if healthy, would be a significant upgrade to the rebuilding Canadiens' secondary scoring. He also brings one of the hardest shots in the NHL to their power play.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Laine ranked in the 91st percentile in top shot speed (98.27 miles per hour) and in the 90th percentile in average shot speed (65.15 mph) last season despite being limited to 18 games. He played his final game for the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14 because of a broken clavicle and began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program on July 26.

Laine is a bounce-back candidate who looks to return to the elite form he showed earlier in his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets. He began his career with three straight 30-goal seasons, peaking with career highs of 44 goals, 70 points and 31 power-play points in 2017-18. Laine also had more than 200 shots on goal in each of his first four NHL seasons in Winnipeg.

Laine, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, had his best season in terms of points per game with Columbus in 2021-22 (1.00; 56 in 56 games).

Another highlight of Laine's tenure with the Blue Jackets was his midrange game. In 2021-22, he ranked in the 94th percentile in midrange shots on goal (86) and in the 92nd percentile in midrange goals (11). In 2022-23, Laine was in the 91st percentile in midrange shots on goal (80) and in the 88th percentile in midrange goals (nine). Laine also showcased his power-play potential that season, ranking in the 83rd percentile in offensive zone time percentage with the man-advantage (61.3).