Laine leaves Canadiens preseason game with injury

Patrik Laine left the preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs with an apparent leg injury Saturday. The Canadiens announced he would not return.

The forward was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto forward Cedric Pare at 3:49 of the first period at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Laine was the key offseason addition by the Canadiens, who have finished last in the Atlantic Division each of the past three seasons, going 30-36-16 last season. The 26-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19.

Laine was limited to 18 games last season, the last on Dec. 14, because of a broken clavicle. He had nine points (six goals, three assists). Laine began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 and was cleared from the program on July 26.

Selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has 388 points (204 goals, 184 assists) in 480 NHL games with the Jets and Blue Jackets, and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He scored an NHL career-high 44 goals with the Jets in 2017-18 after scoring 36 as a rookie in 2016-17. Laine is a six-time 20-goal scorer, mostly recently with 22 goals in 2022-23, but because of injuries and other issues has played 129 of 246 games the past three seasons (52.4 percent).

Canadiens defenseman prospect David Reinbacher also left the game Saturday shortly after the opening face-off following a hit along the boards by Toronto's Marshall Rifai. He had to be helped to the dressing room after going to the bench. The 19-year-old was selected by Montreal with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report