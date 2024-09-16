Laine welcoming opportunity to be part of 'something special' with Canadiens

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC, Quebec -- Patrik Laine is looking forward to his opportunity to help the Montreal Canadiens take the next step in their quest to return to Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Laine was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19. He had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season but last played Dec. 14 because of a broken clavicle, on which he had surgery.

He then began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26.

"It's not a secret that the last couple of years have been a little tough but I think it's great to get this new opportunity with this team and that's something I was hoping for," Laine said at the Canadiens' golf tournament Monday. "Obviously I got the chance to come here and I was super excited right away when I got the call. I feel like they're building something special here so I'm happy to be a part of it."

The Canadiens have finished last in the Atlantic Division each of the past three seasons. Last season they were 30-36-16, 15 points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. But their 76 points in the standings was a jump from the 68 (31-45-6) they had in 2022-23.

"I feel like there's no better place to play in terms of a hockey market, so I'm super excited obviously to be here and finally to have these fans be on my side for once," Laine said. "You know it's not fun to come here as a visitor, that's for sure. I'm just super excited to be here and obviously getting to play at one of the greatest rinks in hockey and in front of probably the best fans in the world. So it should be great."