Islanders feed off Roy’s energy, emotion in winning debut against Stars

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Patrick Roy lifted his left foot up on the bench in front of him and placed his left hand on his knee when overtime began.
Roy didn't move until he raised his left hand in the air, his first fist pump as the New York Islanders coach, a quick celebration for Bo Horvat's goal 41 seconds into the extra session that gave the home team a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena on Sunday.
That whole sequence of less than a minute was maybe the least animated Roy was throughout his first night as the Islanders coach, the Hall of Famer's first game behind an NHL bench since April 9, 2016, when he coached his last with the Colorado Avalanche before stepping down four months later.
"I was very nervous, I won't lie," Roy said. "You always want to win that first game."
Roy spoke about his nerves to the Islanders' players before the game.
"Gave us a little touch of him being a human, telling us he was a little nervous, and I was too," New York center Mathew Barzal said. "It was nice to hear that from him."
You couldn't tell he was nervous once the game started.
Roy was expressive from the start; yelling, clapping, teaching and pacing between assistant coaches Doug Houda and John MacLean.
"Somebody probably has to throw a Fitbit on him or something, track his steps," Horvat said. "He was great back there."
The Islanders players say they fed off Roy's energy.
"He was definitely right into it," Horvat said. "He was playing the whole game for us. He's got so much passion and love for the game back there. You can tell he was a pretty vocal goalie when he was back there yelling at his 'D'. It was definitely helpful."
Said Barzal: "If you guys can see it, we definitely felt it. Super positive all night."