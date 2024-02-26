Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

After the video ended, Kane did his first of three laps near center ice, stick in the air, as he received his second standing ovation of the day from the crowd. The first came when Chris Chelios addressed Kane when his No. 7 was retired in a pregame ceremony. Kane was sitting on the visiting bench with fellow Red Wings players, coaches and staff.

He also got a great cheer from the crowd when he was announced as part of the Red Wings’ starting lineup.

The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 regular-season games with Chicago. He is second in Blackhawks history in points and assists behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541) and third in games played, behind Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192).

He won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane was acquired by the New York Rangers in a trade that also included the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 28, 2023. He has 1,263 points (462 goals, 801 assists) in 1,206 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Rangers and Red Wings.

The 35-year-old has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games with the Red Wings (31-20-6), who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.