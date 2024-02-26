Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

CHICAGO – The United Center crowd couldn’t get enough of Patrick Kane.
The Detroit Red Wings forward, who played 16 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks, took three spins around the ice, the final one a demand from the fans, after a video montage in his honor ran during the first period of their game on Sunday.
It was Kane’s first game against his former team.
The video, which played during the first television timeout, began with various people walking with a “Thank You Kaner” sign. That was followed by his many highlights performed through his career with Chicago, including his Stanley Cup-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final and the “Heartbreaker” celebration he first displayed after his hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the 2013 Western Conference Final.